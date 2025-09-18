



The comprehensive women's side of Australia received a wake-up call prior to their ODI World Cup defense, because India handed them the biggest 50-over loss by runs in the history of the team. Captain Alyssa HEALY himself admitted that the champions in New Chandigarh were “surpassed” when they were a loss of 102 run members, a Bonnnissen so heavy that the previous record of Australians of 92 Run 52 years ago surpassed. It was a warning for the team with the World Cup starting in less than fourteen days in India and Sri Lanka, while he also set up a fascinating ODI series reporter on Saturday in Delhi with the series on 1-1 locked. Imperious Opener Smriti Mandhana was the India's Hero in the first Women's ODI victory in India in Australia in 18 years and 206 days. Mandhana hammered 117, with 14 boundaries and four sixes, only 91 balls in total of 292. Australia had chased a total of 7-281 in New Chandigarh in New Chandigarh, but this time it was asked to get their highest Chase ever, because the 45 of Annabel Sutherland 45 from 42 balls and Ellysse Perry's 44 OFF 61 proved their most important contributions in a total of 190. Healy had won the pitch and inserted the home team into baking conditions, and it had failed a counterproductive. Australia's biggest losses by runs in ladies ODIs 102 Runs vs India in New Chandigarh September 17, 2025

92 Runs vs England in Birmingham July 28, 1973

88 Runs vs India in Chennai December 28, 2004

84 Runs vs Zuid -Afrika in North -Sydney 7 February 2024

82 runs versus New -Zeeland in Lincoln March 9, 2008 “I mean, it's a good preparation for the World Cup, right? You can't choose every time,” she said. “So no regrets, not really. I just thought that India was pretty good today in all facets of the game, and we were probably a bit surpassed, but it's good to have these opportunities in do-or-world cup matches.” Australia was missing the spark that Phoebe Litchfield had provided in the opening match with her sizzling innings of 88, because she missed the match with a low-grade quad-stem. Smriti Mandhana hammered the Aussie -Bowlers to all parts. ((Getty -Image: Pankaj Ana)) Her replacement, Georgia Voll, was over for a duck threw through Renuka Singh, and Australia then got bowed in the midst of some fine bowling by Kranti Goud, who got the most important wicket from Healy (9) in the midst of her migration of 3-29. Mandhana had previously been serious in the attack of Australia, and if it had not been for the accurate off-spin of Ash Gardner, the target would have been even higher. Gardner took 2-39 in her 10 overs, the only Aussie-Bowler who had fewer than four. Young fast bowler Darcie Brown was also impressive and took three late wickets (3-42) while India went late indictment. Tahlia McGrath enjoyed a good day in the field, the firing of Mandhana and hit gold, but when the all-rounder was caught for 16 for the spider of DETTI Sharma, who took 2-24 to go with a light-hearted knock of Australia, the hope of Australia was. MONKEY

