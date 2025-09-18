Sports
What happens to a university football schedule when a coach is fired in September?
UCLA and Virginia Tech started the coaching carous season in the University Football on Sunday when they continue from Deshaun Foster and Brent Pry, respectively, after 0-3.
Athletic directors generally do not want to make these dramatic changes and give up a season in September, and they try not to do that unless the results are really disastrous. In both cases, Blowout Home loses for the group of 5 opponents in week 3 made the inevitable untenable delay. Now it is up to interim coaches to try to save the rest of the season while coaching searches starts seriously.
In this era of the University Football, however, the factors that an athletic department weigh before they fire a head coach far beyond the costs of the buy -out. Players can now immediately enter the transfer portal. Recruiters leaves as soon as they hear the news. Even the highest vacancies require large schedule structure.
Here is a further consideration of the Fallout programs that are now dealing with when a head coach is fired early in the season.
Can players now enter the transfer portal?
At UCLA and Virginia Tech, the head coaching changes to a 30-day window for players to introduce their names in the NCAA transfer portal and to explore a movement. There is no obligation to decide immediately, because these players also still have the option to enter the portal after the season.
Virginia Tech -Cornerback Dante Lovett was the first to benefit from this flexibility on Tuesday and placed his name in the portal after playing in three games in a reserve role for the Hokies this season. Coaches can now start contact and recruit him to participate in their program in January. Technically, a player could enter his name in the portal and continue to play with their current team, but that is not something that a coaching staff usually tolerates.
But can they actually play for a new team right away?
No. The NCAA does not allow players to compete for multiple teams in the same season. If a player arrives in the portal in September and a school chooses on the quarterly system that can still hire them this fall, they can start practicing with their new team, but could not play in a game. UCLA is one of the few Power 4 schools in the quarterly system and will only start lessons on 25 September.
What happens to zero money when players leave the mid -season?
This is a new layer of complexity for players considering leaving their team during the season. This is the first year in which players are directly concluded agreements with their school, instead of a zero collective from third parties. The language in sharing income varies from conference to conference and school to school, but can include Clawback provisions to help programs to earn some money back when players transfer.
In April, the NIL collective of Arkansas retained a lawyer to try to enforce buy -out provisions in NIL -agreements with two players, Madden Iamaleava and Dazmin James, who switched. How enforceable these buy -out provisions are still to be seen, but players who want to properly transfer must take into account these complications that are linked to their reimbursement.
What about Redshirting?
In 2018, the NCAA changed its rules to give players the opportunity to play in four games during their Redshirt year. Players can now also play in Bowl games and the play-off of the University Football without those performances after the season that count in the direction of the limit of four games. Since that rule changed in 2018, we have seen players who are unhappy with their roles four games in their season announced that they are going to Redshirt and leaving their team to strive for a transfer. Making a coaching of three games in the season will certainly motivate some players to consider that option if it is available to them.
Can a whole team jump in the portal and Redshirt?
No. Players can do a season of Redshirt during their university career, so those who have already taken one cannot unsubscribe after four games and return this season. The only exception are players who run seasonal injuries within their first four games. Those players can apply for medical red shirts and, if approved, get back that year. Of course, it is possible that a large group of players can unsubscribe for the rest of the season, but there is not much incentive to do this if they have already been brought in previous seasons.
What does history tell us about these movements?
The FBS programs that the most scheduled outlet experience are almost always those who go through coaching changes. Purdue and Marshall both saw more than 50 stock market players leave their programs this season during their transitions to new coaching regimes. Now that players are allowed to make unlimited transfers and sign coaches as much as they want every year, there is more schedule turnover in the University Football than ever.
Last season, no Power 4 programs brought a coaching change until North Carolina Mack Brown fired on November 26. We saw 10 group of 5 jobs open before that time, starting at the end of October. In Kennesaw State, 25 stock market players entered the portal in the portal within one week of Brian Bohannon's departure. Eleven of those players later withdrew from the portal and continued to go into the program, but that many players explore transfers in mid -November, will be a big challenge for those who take on the next job.
In 2023, Michigan State Mel Tucker fired on 27 September and let eight stock market players enter the portal in October and November. Texas A&M went on from Jimbo Fisher that year on November 12, but only lost one before the season was over. Whether they officially go into the portal or not, players in these teams tend to quickly discover whether other schools are interested, especially now more and more of them agents.
What about recruits in high school?
In short, it's an open season. Schools were allowed for the first time allowed to extend written contracts for sharing income to secondary students on 15 August 1. In the rule, however, that deals cannot be formally signed until the early signing period of December 3, 3. Even in cases where recruits received early payments via state-to-status that something can be given that can be a given that can be a given that can be a given that can be a given that can be a given that can be a given that can be a given that is a given that can be a given that can be a given that is a given that can be given nil-nil-wettable-or-wwets for it that there can be a given to a given that is a given that is a given that is a given that is a given that is a given that can be a given that is a given that is given to nil nil-wettable-or-or-wwets for it. Binding a program for a December program.
Few recruitments are even completely closed until a prospect pen puts on paper. But a coaching change in the season offers dedicated prospects a clear path to fully reopen the process. At UCLA, seven members of the 21st ranking 2026 rejected the recruitment class in the 48 hours after the exit of Foster. If there are questions about the future of a head coach – as was the case with both UCLA and Virginia Tech – there is a good chance that recruits will be and their representatives have been in contact with other programs for weeks by the time he is officially dismissed.
From 17 September all prospects in the ESPN 300, except for three all perspectives, hold an obligation. Included in that trio his offensive tackles Johnnie Jones and Thomas Wilder, who obtained their commitments from UCLA and Virginia Tech respectively, hours after Foster and Pry were released. Given the thin pole of Elite Recurrent from the beginning of 2026, prospects return to the open market – especially on premium positions such as quarterback and offensive tackle – keep some leverage on this point in the cycle. Conversely, after many top programs most of their budgets for income exchange for the 2026 class this summer, the same recruits might have difficulty in order to recommend the same dollar amounts that they had previously set to earn with their earlier programs.
Will these schools go quickly to hire a coach?
Probably not. By continuing with their coaches in September, UCLA and Virginia Tech gave themselves a lead on the coaching carousel of 2025. From here, the few schools can spend in the coming weeks and months with hiring search firms, measuring national interest in their openings and building a pool of candidates, entirely in the open air.
That's handy. But hiring a sitting head coach or coordinator in the season, especially someone who does good enough in another job to justify consideration-is extremely difficult. Texas Tech tried to get himself brave during the 2021 season, coach Matt Wells to fire after a 5-3 start and the pursuit of Utsa's Jeff Traylor while his roadrunners were 8-0. The Red Raiders eventually hired Baylor assistant Joey McGuire, who left the bears with three more games in the regular season to get a lead in Lubbock.
The coaching carousel from 2022 started early with Nebraska, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Colorado and Wisconsin who will fire their coaches by the first week of October. In any case, however, those programs did not accept successors until the end of the regular season. Unless UCLA and Virginia Tech are attracted to candidates outside of work, it may not be until the end of November that either makes a rent.
In addition, the openings at UCLA and Virginia Tech have important questions about future administrative leadership, available resources and broader university support for football. Every candidate with serious interest in both tasks wants to answer, which means that the two schools probably have to solve other problems before they identify his next head coaches.
