Uni Football: Panthers close the non-conference slate with Utah Tech

Uni Panthers (2-1 / 0-0 MVFC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-3 / 0-0 UAC)

7 pm CT | September 20, 2025

St. George, Utah | Bigger Zion Stadium (8,291)

ESPN+ (Rod Zundel: Play-by-Play / Max Christensen III: Analyst)

Panther Sports Radio Network | (( JW Cox : Play-by-Play / Scott Peterson: Analyst)

Cedar Falls, Iowa The Panthers wrap the non-conference part of their 2025 schedule at Utah Tech. The last time these teams met was in the Uni-Dome in 2022 when Uni victors was released by a 41-14 final. In that matchup, Theo Day Finished with 308 passing yards and three touchdowns. Sam Snow Led the reception room with 143 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.

Uni comes from a 17-14 family weekend victory against East Washington in the Uni-Dome. De Panthers moved to 2-0 in the dome in the season, as well as 2-0 against FCS opponents.

In that matchup, Matthew Schecklman Finished with 359 passing yards, a career high and his first time with more than 300 passing yards. The last time a UNI QB has thrown more than 300 meters, was against the state of North Dakota in 2023 then Theo Day Passed for 342 meters.

The Panthers ended with two recipients of more than 100 receiving yards ( Tysen Kershaw 143 / Ayden Price 135). The last time Uni had a 100-year recipient Sergio Morancy In 2024 against the state of Indiana (119). The last time the cats had a few recipients with 100+ Yards was in 2019 against Zuid -Utah (Dion McShane 110 / Isaiah Weston 105).

Tysen Kershaw's 79-Yard Touchdown reception was the longest of his career. He ended with 143 Yards, also a career high.

After a career-high 135 meters, Ayden Price was called the MVFC newcomer of the week. His first Valley Weekly Award is the first newcomer of the week of Panthers since 2022.

The Panthers scored for the first time in their opening game since Dom Williams scored on an almost nine -meter against Missouri State in 2022.

Uni is looking for his second all time victory for the trail blazers after the only matchup fell the way of the cats in 2022. Uni is looking for its first 3-1 start since 2021.

The Panther Team is between the TOP -25 in FCS football in a number of statistical categories after their first three matchups, including a third -down conversion rate (13th -47.6%), least Fumble lost (22nd -1), Kick Return deduction (23,4.4), Little Bags (SCIEVENDE SCHENTING BASKING, FACTATIVATION), Miniming Bags (Little Backing), Miniming Bags (12.4.4). – 19.7), lower TFLs allowed (3rdd – permitted (3rdd – 3.33), time of possession (6th – 34:21) and winning percentage (10th – 66.7%). The third down conversion percentage of uni is the first in the valley, while the kick -to -return dedication, Dist -on -Returning, Distrating Zone defense (77.8%), TFLs allowed and the possession time are all in the competition.

Individual, Jonathan Cabral-Martin Leads the nation and the MVFC with 2.0 passes defended per match after four pass -Break -Ups and a interception against Butler and a pass fall apart against East Washington. The cornerback is second in the valley with 0.33 forced junk per match and fifth with 0.33 interceptions per game.

Owen Ostroski Is seventh in the FCS and first in the valley with 1.00 bags per match after a few against East Washington. The Redshirt Senior is fourth in the MVFC with 1.33 tackles for loss.

Ayden Price is eighth in the nation and first in the valley with 22.86 yards per reception. The price is disabled for a 63-Yard Touchdown reception against East Washington.

Both Jack tickles And Caleb Frazer are 10th in the FCS and third in the MVFC with one messy recovery. Frazer recovered a mess against Butler, while Kriebs took an awkward recovery against Wyoming.

Joe Hall III is tied up with Cabral-Martin for the fifth in the valley with 0.33 interceptions per match after a choice in the red zone against Butler.

Together with Cabral-Martin, Kriebs and Ethan Schoville are in second place in the valley with 0.33 forced junk per match.

Matthew Schecklman Is second in the valley with six passing touchdowns, 680 passing yards, 226.7 passing yards per match and 12.83 yards per completion.

The Panthers return 100% of the Quarterback game from the 2024 season. Matthew Schecklman And Aidan Dunne Return to the Panther team for another season after a year that 2,231 passing passing yards and 16 passing touchdowns saw with a completion rate of 61%.

35% of the broad recipient production from UNI is back in 2025. The Panthers return 65 receptions for 772 Yards and four touchdowns from last season.

Only 4% of the declining production returns in 2025 after losing Tye Edwards And Buturi Pesek-Hickson From the schedule of 2024. Harrison Bey-Buie Returns to the uni after a season that saw him appear in just two games due to an injury, which 17 is recorded for 74 Yards.

The Panthers bring in transfer Bill Jackson van Tulsa in the Achterveld. With the Golden Hurricanes, Jackson appeared in 10 games, a total of 319 hasten yards and 104 receiving yards, and scored two receiving touchdowns in 2024. The Redshirt-Senior appeared in a total of 33 games on Tulsa, a total of 919 and 159 Carrosds and two Toucdown and two Toucdowns and two Toucdowns and two Toucdowns and two Toucdowns and two Toucdowns and two Touchaddowns and two Touchaddowns and two Toucdownnnd and two Toucdownnnd and two Toucdownnnnd and two Toucdownnnnnd and two Toucdownnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn Touchdowns on 28 recipes.

Uni also welcomes Owen Ostroski To the Tulsa defense line. In 2024 Ostroski appeared in 12 games and he was 36 tackles (14 Solo, 22 Assist) and registered 8.5 TFL for 43 Yards, including two bags for 17 Yards. In his time at Tulsa, the RedShirt-Senior played in 35 games and was 91 tackles, including 22 for loss. The Lineman had one forced mess and one messy recovery with the Golden Hurricanes.

The schedule of 2025 Panther includes nine new coaches for the Panther program, including head coach Todd Stepsis. On top of the coaching staff, the schedule contains 33 real first -year students and 11 transfers that are new to Uni in 2025.

The 2025 schedule of 118 players comprises 70 athletes from the large state of Iowa. Of these 70s, 21 are real first -year students, including a trio from the other side of the street at Cedar Falls High School. Of the 118 athletes on the Roster, 97 Iowa or his six bordering states (Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska or South Dakota) call at home.

The UNI football team currently has six alumni on active professional schedules, including Elia Campbell (Safety – Miami Dolphins), Spencer Brown (Offensive Lineman – Buffalo Bills),, Khristian Boyd (Defensive Lineman – New Orleans Saints), and Trevor Penning (offensive Lineman – New Orleans Saints) on NFL -Rosters and Jared Brinkman (Defensive Lineman – Edmonton Elks) and Benny Sapp III (Cornerback – Saskewan Roughriders) on CFLEOSTERS.

Uni football promotion can be followed on social media on Facebook throughout the season (Uni football), X (@Unifootball) and on Instagram (@unipanherfootball). The full schedule of 2025 and selection, together with the latest Panther and information can be found online on Unipanthers.com.