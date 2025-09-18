The mayor meets the 20-meal Grand Slam champion in McLaren Park

Do you want to deliver the latest sports news about Bay Area in your inbox? Register here To receive regular e -mail news letters, including the dime. They say that you cannot walk in this city for 10 minutes without beating a park, and becoming the same about seeing mayor Daniel Lurie. There he was, in McLaren Park on a perfectly sunny, second-summer San Francisco Day, shaking hands and posing for photos.

Oh, and collect with tennis legend Roger Federer. The 20-time Grand SLAM champion even let the omnipresent mayor win a point. I don't know if you could call it a point; He gave me a few overhead costs, Lurie told De Standaard. But it is an honor to have an icon to visit our big city and bring the Laver Cup here.

Federer, Lurie, Golden State COO Brandon Schneider and various tennis dignitaries welcomed the Laver Cup in San Francisco by renovating six public concrete courts and touching balls with children in the local youth tennis benefit program.

De Laver Cup, co -founder of Federer in 2017, has Team Europe against Team World in a tournament related to Golfs Ryder Cup. For Lurie it is a different data point in the revitalization of his city while registering a dedication to sports and entertainment. For Schneider and the Golden State Group, the event is extra proof that Chase Center can be a versatile (and lucrative) host.

And for Federer it is not only an opportunity to give back, but an excuse to stay close to the game where he retired in 2022.

Federer spent Tuesday afternoon hitting in the third largest park in San Francisco. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

It is clear that I am a bit focused on my children at the moment; They are already 11 and 16, Federer, 44, said about his two sets of twins. But there will be a time when I enter the game even more than just the Laver Cup, let's say. Do not know if that is comment, don't know if that coaches, does not know if that is guidance. But the game has given me every opportunity in life and I am super grateful. Some of the best tennis players in the world, including Topcarlos Alcaraz, will compete on Steph Currys this weekend. Former stars Yannick Noah and Andre Agassi have been set to coach the European and World Teams respectively. All five sessions are sold out, and thousands of fans are expected to participate in the free watch party outside the Arena in Thrive City. De Laver Cup alternates guest cities every year. This is only the second time that the United States has organized the tournament; The other was in Boston in 2021. Our city, we had a few years that we were down, Lurie said Tuesday. But I hope you all see from all over the world that we are on the rise. Invested in our sport, our art, our culture.

Yannick Noah, Left, and Federer play double in McLaren Park on Tuesday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

The competition is part of a packed gym in the Bay Area. Levis Stadium in Santa Clara organizes these seasons Super Bowl and World Cup games next summer. Earlier this year, Chase Center organized the NBA All-Star festivities from 2025, which generated more than $ 300 million in Total economic impact For the city. Schneider said that he did not see the income forecasts for the Laver Cup, but it should at least yield tens of millions of dollars. And that is one of the things that was important to us when we built Chase Center: we wanted different events in Chase Center and outside in Thrive City for everyone, Schneider said. And we wanted events that had a lasting impact. So here today it was important to see Roger Federer playing with these children on brand new courts. But the economic impact for small companies is also a major problem for us.

Children stood in line to chat with Federer, who said he had to spend more time in San Francisco in the coming years. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

The Playoff match of Valkyries on Wednesday evening against the Minnesota Lynx came at the expense of the Laver Cup. Due to the long line -up that is needed to convert the basketball court of the Chase Center into a tennis star, De Laver Cup needed the building for two weeks. Golden State booked the Laver Cup months before it even got a WNBA team, so there was nothing that the organization could do to keep the Valkyries very first play-off game at Chase. The Valkyries, who became the first expansion team that ever reached the late season in his inaugural year, are confronted with an elimination match in SAP Center in San Jose after losing a game 1 Blowout Sunday. In the future I want to ensure that we treat the Valkyries in the same way as we treat the Warriors, and that is what all teams should be like, Schneider said. That is, the play -off dates started to protect all dates and play everything we can possibly be in Chase Center. And that is the case and that will remain the case. This was just a matter of timing our first year.