Bu Field Hockey is going to play to Patriot League with confidence | BU Today

Play the game, not the name is a motto that the Boston University Field hockey team swears most time. Rival Boston College is the exception.
Every year it is one of our goals to beat [BC]cocaptain Celia harmful (Cas26) says.
That goal was achieved on September 14. The Terriers defeated the fourth rankings for the first time since 2016. The 1-0 home victory also marked the first time that the program defeated a top 5 team since 2007.
Despite that victory, the 2025 campaign did not come to the beginning that the Terriers wanted them to lose the first three games before they were in just two days of victories over Quinnipiac and BC. Now, on the way to the Patriot League game on Friday, when they organize American University, team members say they have the confidence they need.
We were a bit down, but were a team that is very resilient and we will never give up, says Nocivelli.
Despite the boost's trust, Sally StarrNow in her 45th season as head coach, the terriers still acknowledge that the terriers still have to learn when they shoot for the Patriot League title.
The team's reaction: they take on the challenge.
It means that every second exercise, every game, every lift we get better than we were the day before, says Martha Coulo (Sargent26). We are always looking for growth. The goal is to leave every day better than we started.
Nocivelli and colleague Cocaptain Maddie Hudson (Questrom26) Preach consistency for their teammates, but the two lead with different approaches.
Hudson recovers from an ACL injury, and although she does not play, she has the order about the dressing room. She is in charge of the pregame speeches and knows exactly how to start the team. On the other hand, Starr says, Nocivelli is more the encouraging type. She sets a good example and nobody works harder in practice. Two unique captains for us, “says the coach,” but also two excellent captains for us.
The two captains bring the perfect amount of severity and joy for the team. They always lift us like a team and believe in all of us, Coulo adds. I can say that our team has never been so close, and that is a reflection of their leadership.
When it comes to improving every day, the team has to take advantage of their speed, Starr says, and it has to play more to the open side of the field.
The players also have difficulty staying consistent in the course of a 60 -minute game, says Nocivelli, doubling why it is such an important focus. The terriers often come out in the first quarter, but get off as the game progresses. A big thing for us is starting with a front-foot mentality from fifteen minutes, she adds, and is consistent with that whole effort throughout the game and none of those sparks in the game.
When it comes to the reason why consistency has been a challenge, Nocivelli says that teams make so many tactical changes in the course of a game and it is about learning how to adapt to it. For example, in the loss of 4 September for Umass, 4-0, for example, the MinuteWomen showed a structure that they had never seen before. It cost the terriers until the fourth quarter to understand how to position themselves defensively, she says.
Undoubtedly the biggest power of the bus this season is the depth, says Starr, a deviation from the past seasons. And despite the teams of the teams, she says, talent is not missing. Underclasse such as Kaitlyn Williams (Cas28), Caitlin Wong (Com28), and Mallory Hudson (CAS29) Play key roles.
I think sometimes other teams, their bank may not be as strong as their starters, and you can benefit from that, Nocivelli adds. But I think such a great team because we have so much depth and everyone who steps out is such a great player.
The terriers also miss no confidence in each other. Starr says that the team culture is excellent this season and the team dynamics are like a family, but it does not mean that they do not compete with each other.
When we go to work, when we go to training sessions, it is saying, practice when you play. And then we turn that to say, playing the way you practice, says the coach.
With that mentality, the terriers believe that the beating of rival BC is just the beginning earlier this week And That they have a real shot to win the Patriot League for the first time since 2018.
It shows us, regardless of the ranking, there is no one we can't beat, says Nocivelli. It was exactly what the team needed.
The Boston University Field Hockey Terriers organize the American University in their Patriot League Home Opener on Friday, September 19 at 4 p.m. at New Balance Field. Admission is free. The game is on ESPN+live streamed.
