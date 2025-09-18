



Sport Tunisia has re -confirmed its willingness to organize the ITTF -African championships 2025, planned from October 12 to October 19 in Councils. The North African country, described as Africa Table Tennis HUB, has successfully organized various ITTF-Gesanctional events, including the African Cup, Youth Championships and several regional competitions. Mrs. Faten Tebina, secretary-general of the Tunisian table tennis federation, said, Reporters said on Wednesday that Tunisia considered recognition as an honor as a responsibility. Being considered as a hub shows the confidence that the African table tennis community will place in Tunisias power to deliver. It motivates us to maintain Momentum, to invest in infrastructure and position Tunisia as a permanent reference point for table tennis development on the continent, Tebina said. Tunisia came in to organize the championship after the withdrawal of Rwandas earlier this year and responded quickly to guarantee the continuity of the competition. Our response was immediately and positive. We accepted the challenge that was fully aware of its importance for African table tennis. Within a few days we have restructured our organizational team, renewed our operational framework and mobilized resources to meet the requirements of hosting, Tebina said. She noted that international events had strengthened the internal capacity of the Federations and had deepened collaborations with both public and private stakeholders in Tunisia. According to her, emerging Tunisian players such as Wassim Essid, arranged under the top U-19 talents of Africa, have already benefited from increased international exposure. We have developed a strong volunteer network and created opportunities for young Tunisian players to accelerate their growth, Tebina added. The 2025 African Championships will serve as a qualification for the ITTF World Team Championships 2026 in London, with slots available in singles, Doubles and team events. Fans can expect a lively atmosphere in councils, with competition from world class and a celebration of African talent. Online public will also enjoy improved coverage. Our goal is to create an inclusive championship that inspires fans on the continent, she said. (Nan) Ai September 17, 2025 Tags: ITTF MrS Faten Tebina Post -navigation

