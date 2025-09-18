PCB fragmented because he is holding people to ransom while Andy Pycroft Drama slows down Pakistan vs van Match: 'Childish Behaviour'

Former India spinner Murali Kartket did not chop words while he tore the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and his chairman Mohsin Naqvi for the release of people after the delayed start of the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan International (Uae) in the Dubai Stadium. The match was pushed back with an hour when PCB tried to get their best to get Match referee Andy Pycroft replaced. Pakistan and United Arab Emirates players stand for the national anthem for their match in the Asia Cup 2025 (Surjeet Yadav)

After the saga without a handshake in the India versus Pakistan competition at the same location on September 14, the PCB took offense to the behavior of Pycroft and claimed that the high official of Zimbabwe had not maintained the spirit of Cricket.

However, the ICC did not listen to the PCB and Pycroft was not removed. He in turn stayed as the match referee for group A between Pakistan and the VAE. Just before the start of the match, the PCB then issued a statement and Pycroft said for his actions during the India versus Pakistan match.

Murali Karthik fragped the printed circuit board before playing and did not come on time for the game. Earlier there were reports that Pakistan threatened to withdraw from the Asia cup if their requirements were not satisfied and quoted this, Kartik said that the PCB should have done this instead of surrendering to Theatrics.

The only word I can think of now is absolutely childish and races. I can't think of anything else. If you want to take a stand, go ahead. I think you take a position for everyone in life, but stay with it, have the conviction to stick to it, Kartik said on Cricbuzz.

Only because when you see, oh, there can be a financial implication, which is literally 16 million US dollars about a handshake waga or more than something like that. I can't think of anything. I think people in kindergarten, even children in kindergarten nowadays, are not behaving that way, he added.

Kartik said that the entire series of events is like a child who is not and then throws tantrums because it cannot accept the reality. He also said that the VAE should be the injured party, because the competition was delayed by an hour and their preparations were being delayed.

So it's a bit funny. And again, you hold so many people for ransom for no rhyme or reason. Absolutely no rhyme or reason. You want to take an attitude, please. If you want to take a position, take a position, go home. Don't suddenly think, oh, no, this is what it is, said Kartik.

The game should be at the moment. They should forfeit the game. It is as if, it happened before, you know, in all other places. Walkover. Because we use the word childish, you get angry with your mother and go throwing yourself, as you said, throw your toys and close your room. I won't eat. The mother says, okay, bugger off. Don't you want to eat? Don't eat. You are the one who goes outside. After 10, 12 hours, when you walk rats in your stomach and you are like that, can I eat something, please? he added.