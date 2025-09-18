The 2025 season has hardly started, and many sports information departments with large logos probably feel some regret about the summer hype they have generated for certain players.

The expectations are always high – and difficult to satisfy – with some of the top programs in the country. With the amount of money that these players earn, it is difficult to hide when they fail. Many will probably settle and recover, but now let's look at some of the stars – especially quarterbacks – that underperform early.

The figures from Lagway are not as bad as you would expect, but five interceptions – including a few ugly – calling for a very good LSU defense questions about his progress in two seasons.

On film, his foundations look at his best average and he struggles to read covers that go beyond man-to-man. Defenses do not allow Lagway to throw deep, which he did with some success last year, instead, it is cloudy after the button to confuse him.

Florida has leaned to tight ends to recipients on short throws, but attacking line sentences have eliminated countless large plays and touchdowns. Lagway has thrown 629 yards and five touchdowns, and the Gators – together with Billy Napier – hope that he can settle and anticipate better, because their brutal schedule offers little margin for errors.

The expectations of Manning were towering that came in the season, although he was honest, he did not feed the hype himself. Yet even modest expectations have been felt disappointing.

Manning has completed three games and was even booed during an insufficient leading against Utep. He only completes 55% of his passes with six interceptions and three touchdowns, while receiving little help from an inconsistent offensive line and a reception corps outside Parker Livingstone and Jack Endries.

Manning leads the team in almost 121 yards and three touchdowns, which is not how Steve Sarkisian wants to use him. After shaky matches against San Jose State and Utep, Manning has to raise his game as a SEC competition.

Klubnik did not go any further where he had left last season and seems to be pressing on a Clemson team that, despite his stock of talent, belonged to one of the most disappointing in the country.

He completes less than 60% of his passes with three touchdowns, three interceptions and 633 yards. To his honor, eight drops and frequent pressure have damaged its production. Normally Klubnik is a double threat and it is only brought 59 yards and a mess. The Clemson schedule soften a little, and the Tigers need him to return quickly to 2024 form to stay in the ACC title race.

Sellers entered the year as one of the top players of the nation and a Dark-Horse Heisman candidate if he could take the next step as a passer-by. Instead, he has been underwhelming and is at the bottom of most SEC categories for three weeks.

He has only two touchdown passes and one interception while he completes 64% of his throws for 431 Yards. After running wild in 2024, sellers have only hurry 45 meters this season.

He has connected a few explosive steps when he gets the time, but the attacking line has given up a competition-high eight bags. Sellers also left the Vanderbilt game with a concussion and added another obstacle for his development.

Proctor entered the season as a consensus All-America-Pick, but the struggles that he plagued as a first-year student have surfaced again. He has already allowed a bag and nine edition.

His pass protection technique remains inadequate and he can ultimately better project the guard. Proctor has improved since the opener against the state of Florida, but his concept stock has fallen because it was not dominated despite his size and experience. His running block has been sufficient, although not at a completely American level.

The slow start of Love can be as much tied to his attacking line and coaching staff as his own performance. But anyway, he is not expected the game changer Notre Dame. Breed as the best running of the nation, Love has only 33 wears for 127 yards, because his average yards per carry since 2024 has fallen by more than three meters.

Back -Up Jadarian Price surpassed him early. The Irish have leaned more on love in the passing game while they break in first -year Starter CJ Carr, but to stabilize the attack, they may have to recommend feeding him on the floor.

Iamaleava seemed to find rhythm in Tennessee last season, but has taken a step back at UCLA – to the great joy of Vols fans. He has three touchdown passes up to three interceptions with just over 600 passing yards.

His body language after mistakes has expressed concern, because he shows little urgency to chase tacklers after interceptions. On the floor he has 139 meters, one touchdown and a mess.

His lonely large throw of the season was dropped and he misses the supporting cast to elevate the struggling attack of the Bruins. Another transfer after the season would not be surprising.

Once considered an early version of the design, the shares of Greene have slipped due to inconsistent game. Now shifted from left -wing tackle to the right, he seems to be beaten up and out of shape and is struggling to anchor or change direction.

His lack of technology has hurt Georgia's offensive rhythm, and his performance suggests that he could use rest and recovery time to come back.

Leavitt was expected to build on his breakout 2024 season, but so far he has trouble finding the same spark. He completes 58% of his passes for an average of 176 yards per match, with five touchdowns and three bad interceptions. He consistently focused on Jordyn Tyson and used his legs effectively, hurried for 157 yards and three scores. But the schedule of the Sun Devils is becoming considerably hard and Leavitt must quickly rediscover its form from 2024 to keep Arizona State in the Big 12 title.

After the spring training, Lopez was transferred from South Alabama, but he might ask the move despite the immediate zero benefit.

After being pronounced as a double threat in 2024, he is the last in the ACC in the course of the ACC, with an average of only 114 yards per match. He also added 74 Yards and one touchdown to the floor. The season seems to Lopez for a long time, because UNC stays away from seriously participating in the conference.

Iowa was expected to somewhat modernize his attack with Gronowski, who entered the season with more than 10,000 career career. Instead, he is on average a large ten-in sausage 102 yards per game.

His three touchdown passes have all come into the red zone, two within the 5-Yard line. Without large throws, Gronowski is limited to short steps and check-downs in the Old-school attack by Iowa. The Hawkeyes do not show any signs of changing their DNA, relying on the Run Game and Defense instead.

OTT's career has been brought down since he hurried for more than 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023. Injuries limited him to 385 Yards and four scores in Cal last season, and his transfer to Oklahoma still has to pay off. He has only nine wearing 17 meters without receptions through three games, even though he is a proven threat. It is a staggering and disappointing start for a player, some analysts who have one of the best backs in the country.