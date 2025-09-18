Fall Tennis opens at HBCU Nationals





Atlanta Bethune-Cookman Domestennis opens the autumn campaign of 2025 on Thursday 18 September, when the Wildcats travel to compete in the 24th annual HBCU National Tennis Championships housed in South Fulton Tennis Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Led by head coach Chris Wollett Bethune-Cookman plays four people in the four-day event. Jalayah Shaw (Plant City, Fla.) And Zahara El-Whe (Harare, Zimbabwe) the court takes together in the “A” Dubbles Draw. Drawing in the “B” doubles, a few freshmen Madison Molock (Ocala, Fla.) And Taylor O'Neal (Indianapolis, Ind.) Are linked together. “I am really excited to get the autumn season with this group,” said Wollett, who started his third full season in Daytona Beach. “We have a solid core of returning players who know our system and offer leadership, combined with a number of talented newcomers who would like to leave their mark. It is always a good mix when you have that experience in combination with fresh energy and new perspectives.” All four wildcats will also compete in Singles over A, B and C. It is expected that each draw will start with the round of 32 or 64 in singles, and the round of 16 or 32 in double. Sowing for each draw is determined by the newly adopted by the ITA, the most up-to-date World Tennis Number (WTN) information. Each draw will have eight (8) seeds, while you still take settings into account with multiple players in a draw, will not be opposite each other (if they keep winning) to the semi -final or finals. Click for a complete list of draws on the women's and men's side. here. “We couldn't practice as much as we wanted because of the weather, but I like what I see from the work ethics and chemistry of the team,” Wollett continued. “Our expectations are to compete hard every competition, to continue to develop as individuals and as a unit, and see how far this group can bring us. The depth we have should serve us well in what promises to be a challenging but exciting autumn campaign.” Trophies are awarded to the first and second place Finishers in every flight and first place consolation winners. A certain point count will be granted for every victory in the main table; 1.0 points are awarded for every victory in the Comforter; And for double teams with two different institutions, half of the designated points of the round are awarded to determine the general team champions, and those who became second and third respectively. The HBCU National Tennis Championship has always been to offer schools with the opportunity to compete in a tournament during the fall to meet players, compete and be crowned with national champions at the end of the tournament, both individually and as teams. The HBCU National Tennis Championship is open to HBCU schools that are interested in participation, with players that come from competitions about each of the Swac, Mac, CAA, Horizon, Big South, Siac, OVC, GCAC and ECAC, respectful. Van de SWAC are members of Bethune-Cookman on the women's side teams of Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Alcorn, Florida A&M and Jackson State. Follow Bethune-Cookman Tennis on Twitter (@Catstennis) and Instagram (@Bcutennis) For all the latest news and updates. Follow us for all the Bethune-Cookman Athletics news on Twitter (@Bcuathletics), Instagram (@Bcu_athletics) Andbcuathletics.com.

