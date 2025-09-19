Sports
Yorkshire Draw England -star Sarah Glenn
The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is delighted to announce the signing of English all -rounder Sarah Glenn with a two -year contract.
Glenn will join the club before its height until the Tier 1 status before the summer of 2026, which goes off the fire.
The 26-year-old is a productive leg spinner and a dynamic center to lower fittings, one 91 times closed through her country on both ODI and T20i cricket.
Glenn in Derby has taken 112 Wickets for England, including five four-wicket distance. The majority of its international exposure has entered the T20 format.
Glenn debuted for England in December 2019 and is currently preparing for the next 50-over World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, which starts at the end of the month.
A player with big game experience in the form of World Cups and Ashes series, Glenn has also been a fixed value in the hundred and played in Australia's Big Bash.
Towards the end of 2023 she played in front of the Brisbane Heat next to colleague New White Rose who signed Jess Jonassen and played for England next to her new County Captain Lauren Winfield-Hill.
Glenn came through the age group system of Derbantshire and made her senior district debut for them. In recent years she has played her domestic cricket for the Central Sparks and the Blaze.
She joins a team that is stimulated by their triumph in the Tier 2 Metro Bank One Day Cup Final against Glamorgan in Worcestershires New Road on Sunday.
Glenn has made more than 300 senior career performances in list A and T20 cricket, scored nearly 2,000 points and takes 337 Wickets.
She is only two wickets from the 100-mark in the list of a cricket. The World Cup would be the perfect stage to reach that milestone.
Glenn said: I am absolutely happy to become a member of Yorkshire – it feels like a new chapter with a huge potential. Yorkshire has a number of passionate fans who really care about the women's game and it is an exciting time for the club that moves to Tier 1.
I think it's the right moment in my career for this movement and want to push my game to the next level. I am excited to do this next part of my journey with Yorkshire who has excellent staff. The girls also work very hard on their game, which will undoubtedly insist to be better.
I look forward to working hard, learning from the staff and players here at the club and contributing to the solid foundations that are already present with which we can thrive in the professional structure.
Yorkshire head coach Rich Pyrah said: We are delighted to bring Sarah to the club.
She is an excellent cricket player and someone who has been there and did it at the highest level.
We have many very good players, but we are very young. Adding her level of experience becomes gold for us.
What I am also very happy with is that we are able to put on a player of Sarahs skills in our journey so early. It proves that the work we have done to get the infrastructure and the environment well, words that come out about what we do here. That is really exciting.
|
Sources
2/ https://yorkshireccc.com/news/yorkshire-sign-england-star-sarah-glenn/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tsunami hits Hawaii after an 8.8 earthquake
- Xi Jinping Visits to the Xinjiang Autonomous Uighur region
- Donald Trump's statue and Jeffrey Epstein appears at DC
- Friends from overseas BJP, Worldwide Parikh media and the community celebrate the birthday of PM Modi in the New Jersey
- Duke goes to 7 in US News and World National Reports Ten -lane ranking
- UTSG Cricket Club – Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering
- Trump Attacks NBE, talking to blistering immigration and climate change
- Trump expected to arrive at Bethpage later Friday to Ryder Cup
- Free events to celebrate seniors
- Nuclear cooling tower is demolished in Tenness
- Erdogan, Trump Hail Gaza meeting as “very productive, very successful”
- The founder of the PTI, Imran, appears via WhatsApp in the GHQ attack case, lawyers boycott the hearing of connectivity problems