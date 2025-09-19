The Yorkshire County Cricket Club is delighted to announce the signing of English all -rounder Sarah Glenn with a two -year contract.

Glenn will join the club before its height until the Tier 1 status before the summer of 2026, which goes off the fire.

The 26-year-old is a productive leg spinner and a dynamic center to lower fittings, one 91 times closed through her country on both ODI and T20i cricket.

Glenn in Derby has taken 112 Wickets for England, including five four-wicket distance. The majority of its international exposure has entered the T20 format.

Glenn debuted for England in December 2019 and is currently preparing for the next 50-over World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, which starts at the end of the month.

A player with big game experience in the form of World Cups and Ashes series, Glenn has also been a fixed value in the hundred and played in Australia's Big Bash.

Towards the end of 2023 she played in front of the Brisbane Heat next to colleague New White Rose who signed Jess Jonassen and played for England next to her new County Captain Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Glenn came through the age group system of Derbantshire and made her senior district debut for them. In recent years she has played her domestic cricket for the Central Sparks and the Blaze.

She joins a team that is stimulated by their triumph in the Tier 2 Metro Bank One Day Cup Final against Glamorgan in Worcestershires New Road on Sunday.

Glenn has made more than 300 senior career performances in list A and T20 cricket, scored nearly 2,000 points and takes 337 Wickets.

She is only two wickets from the 100-mark in the list of a cricket. The World Cup would be the perfect stage to reach that milestone.

Glenn said: I am absolutely happy to become a member of Yorkshire – it feels like a new chapter with a huge potential. Yorkshire has a number of passionate fans who really care about the women's game and it is an exciting time for the club that moves to Tier 1.

I think it's the right moment in my career for this movement and want to push my game to the next level. I am excited to do this next part of my journey with Yorkshire who has excellent staff. The girls also work very hard on their game, which will undoubtedly insist to be better.

I look forward to working hard, learning from the staff and players here at the club and contributing to the solid foundations that are already present with which we can thrive in the professional structure.