



Philadelphia The field hockey team of the University of Pennsylvania records their first Ivy League opponent of the season in no. 9 Princeton on Friday at 5 p.m. Game 1: Penn (2-2, 0-0 Ivy League) vs. no. 9 Princeton (2-2, 0-0 Ivy League) Friday, September 19 | 5 pm Princeton, NJ

View ESPN+ ($) | Live statistics Game 2: Penn vs. Drexel (3-3, 0-0 Coastal Athletic Association) Sunday, September 21 | 12 pm | Philadelphia, Pa.

View ESPN+ ($) | Live statistics Penn vs no. 9 Princeton The Quakers are 15-32-3 of all time versus the Tigers, with the last victory that takes place in a double overtime victory in Bedford Field in 2023. Princeton comes in the game with Rutgers, 1-0, in the extension on Sunday after Syracuse's falls on Friday. Just like Penn, Princeton also lost to North Carolina and defeated Old Dominion in their first two games of the year. Penn will also be Princeton's first Ivy League matchup of the season. Penn vs Drexel The Quakers and the Dragons meet for the 22nd time in program history. Penn leads the record of the all-time series 13-8 and is 4-0 against Drexel on Ellen Vagelos Field. The red and blue, however, lost, 2-1, in the last matchup in 2024. The dragons enter the matchup after they defeated Rider 5-0, but lost 2-0 on Tuesday with 2-0. Quaker Nototemeal *The Quakers enter the weekend with a 2-2 record, after they lost last weekend to Maryland and the beating of American in the Terrapin Invitational. *Penn took his first Shutout victory of the season against American, Blacking the Eagles 2-0 last week. * Before Roberts Forget her second goal of the season to emphasize the battle with the Terps last Friday. * Philine Klas Last week had a strong defensive outing, in which two defensive saves were moored at the Terrapin Invitational. * Julia Ryan Another goal added to American, who currently led the team with three. *Keeper Ruby de Frees has yielded 26 Saves so far this season and has added a total of 11 against UMD and AU. Exploring the tigers *Princeton has only specified five goals this season, including their last Shutout victory against Rutgers. *Junior Ella Cashman and Senior Beth Yeager lead the Tigers attack with two goals each, four of the five goals scored by the team this season. Explore the dragons *In addition to exploding for five goals against Rider on Friday, the attack by Drexel has usually struggled this season. The dragons have so far been excluded three times by Lafayette, Indiana and Temple. *Junior Pili Lemoine leads the attack with two goals scored. Six other players scored one goal this season. Follow @pennfieldhockey on X and on Instagram for the newest about Penn Field Hockey and on the web on pennathletics.com.

#Fightonpenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2025/9/18/field-hockey-takes-on-no-9-princeton-drexel-in-ivy-league-and-home-openers.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos