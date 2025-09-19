Asia Cup: ICC is considering action against Pakistan for filming a meeting with competition referee Andy Pycroft in a limited area

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has raised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after a serious violation of the protocol during the Asia cup in Dubai. ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta has sent a highly formulated e-mail to the PCB and wonders why a meeting with match referee Andy Pycroft was filmed in the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA), a limited zone where phones and cameras are excluded. The meeting took place before the Pakistani match against the VAE on September 17.

Sources said the PCB had insisted that his media manager was present for the meeting. When the ICC anti-corruption manager refused, stating the PMOa rules, the PCB threatened to get itself out of the competition if the demand was not met. Eventually the media manager was allowed and the meeting included on the camera, in what the ICC sees as a violation of multiple tournament rules.

The ICC, according to sources, is considering action against the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The ICC is also considered unhappy with a PCB press release that claimed Andy Pycroft had “apologized” for Pakistan. Civil servants say that Pycroft only regrets miscommunication during the much published handshake row during India vs Pakistan competition, who led the controversy in the first place.

PCB shares Pycroft -Video on social media

In particular, the PCB shared the video on its social media platforms, apparently as proof of the apology of Andy Pycroft to Captain Salman Ali Agha by Pakistan and head coach Mike Hesson. According to PTI, the ICC was also not informed about how the PCB was intended to use the filmed images.

Pakistan had initially threatened to boycott the match against the VAE on Wednesday after the ICC had rejected his request to remove Pycroft over the handshake row.

However, The team eventually agreed to continue with the game After the meeting with Pycroft in Dubai. The drama orchestrated by the PCB resulted in a delay of one hour until the start on Wednesday.

“This crisis was underway since the match against India. We had an objection to the behavior of Pycroft. This issue was only resolved after Pycroft apologized for miscommunication at the Toss,” said PCB chairman and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Mohsin Naqvi in ​​a statement.

In the end, Pycroft went to the VAE match against the VAE and supervised the Worp, which captain Salman Ali Agha lost.

The ICC has also rejected suggestions that it had started a formal investigation into the PCB complaint against Pycroft, which confirmed that there would be no further investigation. Pakistan had claimed that the ICC showed the willingness to investigate the accusation of a “violation of the code of conduct” against Pycroft.

The controversy comes from the previous game between Pakistan and India, where tensions flared up at the end of the game. Indian players, led by Captain Suryakumar Yadav, reportedly refused to shake their hand With their Pakistani counterparts. Captain Surya initially avoided shaking hands with Salman Ali Agha. In protest, the captain of Pakistan refused to attend the presentation ceremony after the competition.

Despite the drama, Pakistan achieved a convincing victory on Wednesday. The side of Salman Ali Agha will then be confronted with India in another collision with high -stakes -this time in the opening round of the Super 4 phase. India had hammered Pakistan last Sunday with seven wickets in their group stage meeting, a competition that also witnessed the handshake snub.

From group B of the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh went on to the Super 4, while Afghanistan and Hong Kong were eliminated.

In the Super 4 phase, starting on Saturday, each team will play the other three once. The top two games at the end of the stage will continue to the final, planned for 28 September.

Published by: Akshay Ramesh Published on: September 18, 2025

