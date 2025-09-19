How to watch, listen and follow: USC Football vs. Michigan State





No. 25 USC Trojans (3-0, 1-0 Big ten) vs. Michigan State Spartans (3-0, 0-0 Big ten)

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Location: United Airlines Field at La Memorial Coliseum | Los Angeles, Calif.

Kick -off time: 20:00 pt

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fox One

Radio: ESPN at 710 hours Watch on TV USC Football versus Michigan State is broadcast nationally on Fox at 8:00 PM PT. Check your local offers for channel information. The game can also be streamed Foxsports.com/live With a valid logging in TV provider. Fans without cable can also stream the game by subscribing Fox One. Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Robert Griffin III (analyst) and Alexa Landestoy (Sideline Reporter) will call the game. View here Listen on the radio Radio coverage in Los Angeles for USC versus Michigan State is broadcast on ESPN LA 710 AM from 6:00 pm PT and contains Pete Arbogast, Shaun Cody, Cody Kessler, Su'a Cavens, Jordan Moore and Jason Schwartz (including 2-hour pre-game and postgame shows). The Trojan Tailgate Show part of the Pre-Game Show of ESPN LA 710 AM (starting with two hours prior to the kick-off to 30 minutes before) will be live from the Peristyle and also streamed live on USctrojans.com/watch, Plus USC Athletics' Facebook, and YouTube-BeBeBeBeB. Outside Los Angeles, the game can also be heard on the following affiliated stations of the Trojan Radio Network: KSZL AM 1230 (Barstow, California)

(Barstow, California) KGU 95.1 FM / AM 760 (Honolulu, Hawaii)

(Honolulu, Hawaii) KSHP AM 1400 / FM 107.1 (Las Vegas, Nev.)

(Las Vegas, Nev.) KJJZ-HD3 102.7 FM (Thousand Palms, California) In addition, all USC football broadcasts all over the world can be streamed on USctrojans.com/listen, the USC Trojans Game Day -App, the ESPN LA -app and op Siriusxm satellite radio (Channels 197, 198, 397 or App channels 959 & 960). Listen here View Trojan Tailgate Show Spanish radio The USC Trojans Media Network continues its Spanish radio broadcast for the 2025 football season. Coordinate with the broadcast on USctrojans.com/listen and the USC Trojans Game Day app, starting 30 minutes before the kick -off. Harry Ruiz (Play-by-Play) and Alex Naveja (Color Commentator) will call the game. Listen here Follow through live statistics Live statistics and play-by-play for all USC football matches can be found on USctrojans.com/fbstats. View live statistics Be in the Colosseum Tickets for USC versus Michigan State are still available, starting at $ 75. Buy tickets Download the USC Gameday app Buy the USC Trojans Game Day app, the official One-Stop shop for everything USC Athletics! Subscribe to push notifications for score and news updates, listen to Trojan Radio Network broadcasts, participate in pre-game light shows and manage your tickets … all from the app! Get the app Follow the Trojans on social media To follow @USCFB And @Usc_athletics On X for real -time updates, highlights and content behind the scenes of the game.

