



Manhattan, Kan.-The K-State Women's Tennis team announced his autumn match on Thursday (September 18) with the first tournament that starts from the weekend. The valley comprises 12 potential tournaments, including three of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA). The first tournament starts on Saturday 20 September, with the ITA All-American Championship in Cary, NC, in Cary Tennis Park. Returning Wildcats Junior Maralgoo Chogsomjav and second -year -old Zhanel Rustemova Qualified for doubles competition, while Chogsomjav will also compete in the pre-qualifying rounds of the singles. In the ITA survey of the preseason on 26 August, Chogsomjav and Rustemova were arranged in Doubles at no. 79. The last weekend of September there are two simultaneous events, the Milwaukee Tennis Classic on 25-28 September in the Western Racquet Club in Milwaukee, Wis., As well as the Husker Invitational organized by Nebraska on 26-28 September in Lincoln, Neb. At the beginning of October, the Cyclone Invitational in Ames, Iowa, was organized on 3-5 October by Conference Iowa State. The ITA Central Regional Championship takes place on October 16-20 organized by the Sooners in Norman, Okla. The Wildcats will compete in Tempe, Ariz., For a consecutive season in the Thunderbird Invitational on October 31, 2 November. Towards the end of the schedule there is a potential for competition in three International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournaments, including ITF Sumter (27-30 October) in Sumter, SC, ITF Lincoln (3-5 November) in Lincoln, Neb., And ITF Clemson, SC SC. The ITA Central Sectional starts at College Station, Texas, on 6-9 November, organized by Texas A&M before qualifying individuals will end the season at the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship on November 18-23 in Orlando, Fla., On the USTA National Campus. The Wildcats roster contains five new additions, first -year student Go to Chogsomjav Sister of Maralgoo, Junior Transfer Margaret Jaraczewski first -year Diana Smolinska and first -year twins Addison Renfro And Mallory Renfro . 2025 K-State Fall Competition schedule Ita All-Americanptect 20-28Cary, NC

Milwaukee Tennis Classicsept from 25-28 Milwaukee, Wi.

Husker Invitational 26-28 September Lincoln, Neb.

Cyclone Invitational 3-5 October Ames, Iowa

Now Central Regional 16-20 October Norman, Okla.

ITF Sumter 27-30 October Sumter, SC

Thunderbird Invitational 31 October-November. 2 Tempe, Ariz.

ITF Lincoln 3-5 November Lincoln, Neb.

ITA Central Sectional 6-9 November College Station, Texas

ITF Clemson 10-13 November Clemson, SC

NCAA Singles & Doubles November 18-23 Orlando, FLA. -K-statesports.com- How to follow the cats: For complete information about the K-State Women's Tennis Team, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the social media channels of the team X (formerly Twitter),),, Instagram And Facebook.

