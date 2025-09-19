Sports
Beaver Mens Hockey -Team adds Tyler GrimShaw as an assistant coach
Minot, nd minot state head hen's hockey coach Wyatt washing chuk has added a new face to the Beaver Bench that will help the program if Minot State pursues its 4one ACA National Championship.
Coach Waselensuk is delighted to introduce former Adrian Bulldogs ahead Tyler GrimShaw As the new assistant coach of the Beavers. Coach GrimShaw joined the team earlier this month.
“Being able to become a member of the coaching staff and players at Minot State is a privilege,” said Grimshaw, who played three seasons in Adrian (Mich.) And spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Dexter High School in Michigan after graduating in 2018. “
“I want the ice rink to be the best part of the day of every man,” GrimShaw added. “When we show up with energy and compete, everything else takes care of itself.”
In three seasons with the Bulldogs, GrimShaw scored 23 goals and added 17 assists. Originally from Oswego, New York, he graduated from Adrian with his bachelor in business administration and management in 2018.
GrimShaw recently served as an assistant coach for the Hockey Team of Ann Arbor High School (Mich.).
“We are very enthusiastic to welcome Tyler on board,” said Waselenschuk. “He is incredibly motivated to help our program succeed and fits in the mold in terms of what we try to achieve here day in and day. He is very familiar with our level as a player, and now as a coach. When he came to visit a few weeks ago, he immediately fits in with the leap.
“I know that our players are ecstatic to introduce a new perspective, and speaking on behalf of myself I could no longer be enthusiastic about working, growing and learning together with Tyler.”
Grimshaw agrees with a Minot State Men's Hockey program that claimed the ACHA National Championship after the 2012-13, 2018-19 and 2022-23 seasons.
The Beavers open the 2025-26 season with the University of Regina on Saturday 27 September at 7 pm in the Maysa Arena in an exhibition match, GrimShaw's debut on the bench with his new team.
“What makes Minot State so special is the tradition, the pride and the way in which this community gathers around his team,” said the new assistant coach of the Beavers. “The support here is incredible, and the culture in the room is strong. With an adult schedule that is hungry to keep climbing, I am excited to bring new energy and new ideas to help our players push to a different level and to continue the success that this program is known.
“I have a lot of respect for this group that they are big, fast, experienced, and they have built something special under coach washing chuck,” GrimShaw added. “My role is to appear with passion every day, bring energy to the ice rink and make it a place that the boys love. For me, coaching has always been about relationships and respect in the room, and I am enthusiastic to challenge every player to grow while I enjoy the process together.
“What strikes me the most, even if someone who is new in the program is the way in which this community is interwoven into culture. The players, fans, boosters and employees all play such a big role in what makes Minot State Hockey special, and I am grateful for the opportunity to add value to that tradition and part of players and who are very proud of the Jersey.”
|
Sources
2/ https://msubeavers.com/news/2025/9/18/mens-hockey-beaver-mens-hockey-team-adds-tyler-grimshaw-as-assistant-coach.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Charlie Kirk is an amazing message on Van Jones
- Trump, Xi began to meet at the top of Apec Korea in October
- Elon Musk joins Donald Trump as they meet at the Charlie Kirk Memorial
- Address at 5 p.m. before Navratri, GST Cuts
- Jokowi did not inaugurate Budi, the DPR threatened the arrest
- How is the recognition of Palestinian countries in the UK? | politics
- Field Hockey vs Western New England University on 9-9-2025-Box Score
- CDC Vaccine Panel Adds New Rules for Getting Covid Vaccines in Tension Meetings
- The most prominent events: San Jose Oarmquakes 1-3 ST. Louis City SC (MLS) – Yahoo SPORTS
- Trump Drive to pursue criticism puts us on the way to the dictatorship, warn the Democrats | Democrats
- Ladies tennis finishes run on Rice Invitational
- Trump says he would “help” defend the states of Poland and Baltic if Russia continues to degenerate