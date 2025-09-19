Minot, nd minot state head hen's hockey coach Wyatt washing chuk has added a new face to the Beaver Bench that will help the program if Minot State pursues its 4one ACA National Championship.

Coach Waselensuk is delighted to introduce former Adrian Bulldogs ahead Tyler GrimShaw As the new assistant coach of the Beavers. Coach GrimShaw joined the team earlier this month.

“Being able to become a member of the coaching staff and players at Minot State is a privilege,” said Grimshaw, who played three seasons in Adrian (Mich.) And spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Dexter High School in Michigan after graduating in 2018. “

“I want the ice rink to be the best part of the day of every man,” GrimShaw added. “When we show up with energy and compete, everything else takes care of itself.”

In three seasons with the Bulldogs, GrimShaw scored 23 goals and added 17 assists. Originally from Oswego, New York, he graduated from Adrian with his bachelor in business administration and management in 2018.

GrimShaw recently served as an assistant coach for the Hockey Team of Ann Arbor High School (Mich.).

“We are very enthusiastic to welcome Tyler on board,” said Waselenschuk. “He is incredibly motivated to help our program succeed and fits in the mold in terms of what we try to achieve here day in and day. He is very familiar with our level as a player, and now as a coach. When he came to visit a few weeks ago, he immediately fits in with the leap.

“I know that our players are ecstatic to introduce a new perspective, and speaking on behalf of myself I could no longer be enthusiastic about working, growing and learning together with Tyler.”

Grimshaw agrees with a Minot State Men's Hockey program that claimed the ACHA National Championship after the 2012-13, 2018-19 and 2022-23 seasons.

The Beavers open the 2025-26 season with the University of Regina on Saturday 27 September at 7 pm in the Maysa Arena in an exhibition match, GrimShaw's debut on the bench with his new team.

“What makes Minot State so special is the tradition, the pride and the way in which this community gathers around his team,” said the new assistant coach of the Beavers. “The support here is incredible, and the culture in the room is strong. With an adult schedule that is hungry to keep climbing, I am excited to bring new energy and new ideas to help our players push to a different level and to continue the success that this program is known.

“I have a lot of respect for this group that they are big, fast, experienced, and they have built something special under coach washing chuck,” GrimShaw added. “My role is to appear with passion every day, bring energy to the ice rink and make it a place that the boys love. For me, coaching has always been about relationships and respect in the room, and I am enthusiastic to challenge every player to grow while I enjoy the process together.

“What strikes me the most, even if someone who is new in the program is the way in which this community is interwoven into culture. The players, fans, boosters and employees all play such a big role in what makes Minot State Hockey special, and I am grateful for the opportunity to add value to that tradition and part of players and who are very proud of the Jersey.”