



Taiwo Mati, whose last outing was at the ITTF World Championships 2023 in Durban, South Africa, has been appointed in the Nigeria Table Tennis Federations (NTTF) 10-man Squadron for the 2025 ITTF African Championships, planned to keep in Tunisia, from 12 to 19 October. The continental event serves as a qualification for the ITTF World Team Championships 2026 in London, United Kingdom of Landmark Edition, which marks the centenary of the World Championships, which returns to the city where it all started in 1926. Mati, who plays professionally in Europe, earned his place after a strong performance on the West Regional Championships from 2025, where he finished in the top four, which eliminated Muiz Adegoke. He joins a formidable line-up that includes the best player of Afrikas, Quadri Aruna; 2019 African Games Gold medal winner, Olajide Omotayo; Two-time West African champion, Matthew Kuti; And increasing talent Abdulbasit Abdulfatai. Although it was one of Africa -striking artists in Durban 2023, Mati had been absent in the national team for two years. His semi -final at the regional tournament in Lagos last July was a successful comeback for the left -handed star. The ladies team contains promising young players, including favor OJO, Aishat Rabiu, Kabirat Ayoola and Sukurat Aiyelabegan. Veteran Ajoke Ojomu will lead the team as a captain in Tunis. NTTF Vice President, NTTF -Vice President, said Adesoji Tayo of NTTF, the emphasis on the importance of early exposure for young athletes. He said: we believe that exposing these young players to top matches will help them become stronger and self -assured. Competing against Africas Best will prepare them for global opponents. Most elite players started early and we want our talents to follow that path. With guidance from experienced coaches such as Segun Toriola and Dotun Omoniyi, they were optimistic that they will gain valuable experience and deliver strong performance. Top -performing teams in both the men's and women categories deserve qualification for London 2026, the most prestigious stage in the sport. In humans Division Nigeria and Egypt lead a competitive field with Tunisia, Algeria, CTE -Divers, Madagascar, Uganda, Ethiopia, South Africa, Angola, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Beniin Republic, Dr. ir. Congo, and Morocco. The women's competition contains Egypt, Nigeria, Benin Republic, Ghana, Ethiopia, Botswana, CTE -Divers, Uganda, Madagascar, Dr. ir. Congo, Cameroon, South Africa, Angola, Algeria and host country Tunisia.



