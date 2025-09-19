Squad Release: Tasmania vs Vic in the One Day Cup





After their incredible last victory against New South Wales, the Tasmanian tigers travel to Brisbane to compete against Victoria in the One Day Cup tomorrow from 2 pm a day/night fixture. The team will be full of confidence after the heroic deeds of Matt Kuhnemann and Bradley Hope, with their 101-run partnership for the ninth Wicket that Tasmania gets at home with four balls. Nathan Ellis was the choice of the bowlers for Tasmania and took 3-37 of his 10 overs, but unfortunately he misses this match against Victoria because of the birth of his first child. Victoria played in the One Day Cup against Queensland yesterday and will make up for their loss. Mitch Owen plays his last match for Tasmania until after the Australian White-Ball Tour through New Zealand, who misses Tasmania's first Shield competition from 4 October. Returning to Tasmania's team, Tigers Captain Jordan Silk, who recovered well from a quad tribe that was sustained during the pre-season tour of the male program by Queensland. Also selected in the team and for his potential first Tasmanian game of the summer, Caleb Jewell, fresh from a 1000-run season for Derbyshire in the County Championship in the United Kingdom, will translate this form for the state Australian summer. Tasmania's 14-man team for the match against Victoria is as follows: Iain Carlisle

Nikhil Chaudary

Bradley Hope

Caleb Jewell

Matt Kuhnemann

Riley Meredith

Mitch Owen

Jordan Silk (C)

Billy Stanlake

Matt Wade

Tim Ward

Jake Weatherald

Beau Webster

Mac Wright Ins: Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell Outs: Nathan Ellis, Charlie Wakim Match Details Victoria vs Tasmanian Tigers Friday, September 19

Allan Border Field, Brisbane

First ball: 14:00 (D/N) (Aest) Broadcast: You sport & cricket.com.au

