



Ping Pong Club on Apple Vision Pro is one of the first games to fully support the PlayStation VR2 controllers. I say controllers because I tried the app with both controllers for the first time. It works great, you still can't throw the ball with the off -hand. When it is your serve, the ball simply floats far above your open palm far enough away to do it as a relaxed game of Ping Pong. In the end, Ping Pong Club is better with one controller because it looks more like the actual game to have a free hand during Volleys. I have hired in the menu system and, yes, the controller shakes when he is hit with a ball, but the effect is nothing like the precision that I have even experienced with the PSVR 2 controllers on PS5. It is as if the ball that touches the controller in Ping Pong Club is a sudden shock instead of a slight tap. Visionos 26 Out Now: PS VR2 Controllers, Photo Realistic Personas, Spatial Scenes and More Visionos 26 is now out, which means that PS VR2 controllers support, many more realistic personas, spatial widgets, volumetric spatial scenes, local shareplay and bringing much more. ELF VR is still the best table tennis simulation that we have experienced in Consumer VR and nothing I write here comes close to changing that, available on the Quest 3s from just $ 300. Playing that game now requires the use of two charged controllers that are linked to a headset per person, and if you want access to the menu. Other apps on Quest will be settled as standard when the controllers fall and Meta offers an option to exchange to which controller the menu buttons standard. In one day, eleven will also support hand tracking in one way or another. Ping Pong Club against a bone with a PlayStation VR2 controller in Visionos 26, physical environment depicted as black. Capture by Ian Hamilton. At the launch, Ping Pong Club on Apple Vision Pro made for an entertaining volley between two headsets with only hand tracking. Now with a controller followed and a bone opponent, the Volleys seem to continue for much longer with the player who carries out more control over where shots are placed and more precision about how the paddle to the corner. I have to come with others in two player matches and see how they feel. The developer has mentioned to upload via e -mail, they are planning to implement Shareplay, but it is currently a low priority. If you build a Visionos app and support the PlayStation VR2 controllers, we want to hear from you. You can use the contact page of the contact or e -mail me at [email protected].

