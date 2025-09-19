Kirill Kaprizov deflects contract questions as a Wild Open Camp: It is my job to concentrate only on hockey

St. Paul, Minn. In his first opportunity to explain why he rejected the most lucrative contract in the NHL history of the Minnesota Wild last week, Kirill Kaprizov referred about his contract situation to his agent on Thursday.

The superstar, however, also said that there is enough time to have an extension done, his love for and desire to keep repeating in Minnesota and said that he only wants to concentrate on hockey and want to get off to a good start.

It is my job to only concentrate on hockey and the camp, Kaprizov said. We have a lot of time. I just want to practice and be ready for the season.

Last Tuesday, Kaprizov and his agent, Paul Theofanous, rejected a contract offer of eight years $ 128 million during a meeting with Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin. If signed, that contract would be the largest in the NHL history in total dollars and average previous value ($ 16 million).

Guerin, meeting with the media during the first day of the training camp on Thursday, did not reveal any details about the offer or Kaprizov's rejection, but again made it clear how much the Wild Wil and Ben plan to extend the Kaprizovs contract, which takes into account the last year of an AAV contract of $ 9 million.

These negotiations are private. I can't really comment on it, Guerin said. Things are fine. The most important thing is that we want to sign Kirill. He is our franchise player. We want to keep him here. He is a large part of our team. Worked there. Did the best we can do, and hopefully they will come earlier than later.

A piece of potential good news?

Since last Tuesday, Wilde had not spoken with The Offanous, but the experienced agent surprised the team by appearing unannounced in practice on Thursday. The Offanous and Assistant GM Mat sells, the main contract negotiator for De Wild, met in the stands For almost two hours during parts of two practices and the entire scrimmage.

The Wilds Hope for the past 10 days is that Kaprizov at some point instruct the transition to get a deal. Maybe this was the beginning.

The Offalous did not respond to an interview request.

Kaprizov, asked Thursday if he wants to stay in Minnesota, said it is his second home.

You know I love Minny, he said. Everyone knows. We have a lot of time. It is only 2025. It is another year that I have.

Kaprizov, limited to 41 games last season due to an injury, was asked if he is concerned that rejecting this type of contract could be a risk if he could be confronted this season or in the camp.

I don't think about it when I am injured or not, he said. I just want to be healthy and play all year round.

Guerin kept everything close to the vest on Thursday.

He would not say if he knows what number it would be to sign Kaprizov, if Kaprizov prefers a short -term agreement or if there is a point if this continues to drag, he must consider trading the best player in team history.

He said that public talking about negotiations is not productive or useful.

It's his life, Guerin said. It is his contract. It is his livelihood. I will not be here to tell you everything is going on. It just doesn't help.

If Kaprizov is willing to reject $ 16 million a year, it may mean that teams there would like to offer $ 19 or $ 20 million there for a seven -year -old deal as a free agent next summer, or that his agent assumes that there will be more opportunities with the cap that is expected to continue to increase.

The Max The Wild can currently sign him for an eight -year -old deal, is $ 19.1 million a year 20 percent of the $ 95.5 million limit. The competition has announced that the CAP is expected to rise to $ 104 million in 2026-27 and up to $ 113.5 million in 2027-28.

Asked if he was worried that teams are messing around, Guerin said, well, I hope they are not. We have protection of the competition, and there is a certain way you do things and certain ways you don't do that. And, as I said, we have protection. I will not comment on that, but if that was the case, then handle well.

Guerin said that what is important of him and the team relationship with Kaprizov is and not having an extra sound influenced by that relationship. He is convinced that Kaprizov is strong enough not to make this a distraction, as well as the team.

This is not the first time this happened, Guerin said, pointing to the fact that players such as Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Artemi Panarin, Adrian Kempe and Kyle Connor are currently also entering the last year of their contracts. There are other players in the competition who go through other teams who go through it. We are not special. Were not the only ones. We focus on the team and the task that is obvious and that is good start, with another good training camp.

You saw what it did for us last year. John (Hynes) got everyone in a phone call. They are on the same page. That is what is really important now.

But asked if he is surprised that it has come so far after he and owner Craig Leipold have been so publicly optimistic, said Guerin, I think there are two ways to look at it: we can be confident and cheerful about it, or we can just come out and say, oh no.

I mean, what else are we going to say? We know Kirill. We love Kirill. He is a great player. Like, yes, why should we not have faith? I mean, it has been a great relationship. We love the child.

Kaprizov, in a friendly mood on Thursday, still referred most of the questions about the subject to his agent.

My agent talks to Billy and the team, Kaprizov said. It is not my job now. I just want to concentrate and be ready for the season and keep playing, and that's it.

The primary goal of Kaprizovs is to win, and he hopes to achieve this in Minnesota this season. A strong start to the season would help, but it seems that his good Buddy mats Zuccarello will miss a lot of time with an unknown injury, and Jonas Brodin will not be ready to start the season.

(Last year) was a good start, Kaprizov said. I think everyone is coming back (healthy). Only a few guys, hope that everyone will return quickly with zuccy and breads and we are all healthy and just go to the season.

Clearly hope that we can start the same thing. Do not only play half the year and enter the play -offs.

(Photo of Kirill Kaprizov: Michael Russo / The Athletic)