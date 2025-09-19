Connect with us

Sports

Dsuia veterans participated in table tennis training

Dsuia veterans participated in table tennis training

 


At DSUIA, table tennis training sessions for veterans, aimed at physical and psychological rehabilitation, were held.

DNIPRO State University of Internal Affairs actively supports veterans sports rehabilitation by performing regular table tennis sessions.

The training was organized by the Special Physical Training department with the participation of the Ukrainian table tennis champion Vasyl Koval. Under his mentoring, the participants improved their technology, improved coordination, motor skills and overall physical fitness.

Table tennis, as one of the most accessible and safe sports, helps veterans to reduce stress levels, restore motor skills, to develop vision, coordination and cognitive skills. The sessions promote socialization, allowing participants to find new friends and return to an active lifestyle.

Thanks to the initiative, an active community of players has been formed, which is constantly growing with new participants. Veterans of different ages and skill levels come together in training to maintain physical fitness, to develop reaction and to build an atmosphere of mutual support and respect.

#Friendlysupport

Communication department of DSUIA