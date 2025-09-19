Andre Agassi and Julie Plec team on tennis series 'Rally'





While the recent tennis season is closed, Amazon MGM Studios, Universal Television and Entertainment 360 together with one of the sport icons are looking for a new script series that takes place in the world of a competitive tennis academy. Sources have confirmed the deadline that Amazon and Universal are working together on the script series Rally, With Julie Plec on as Showrunner and Andre Agassi, take themselves as an executive producer. Guymon Casady from Entertainment 360 will produce executive, whereby Plec also produces my so -called banner together with partner Emily Cummins through her. Justin Gimelstob will also produce execution. The series is set on a hyper -competitive elite tennis academy and follows ambitious young players who discover the lonely sport in the world, demands that it is sacrificing the connections that might make the only thing winning the feeling. Casady, a lifelong tennis fan that has not only followed the sport in recent years, but also traveling to tournaments throughout the country, also came up with the idea after having spent time on several tennis/sports academies with his sons. Entertainment 360 then collaborated with Plec's My So Called Company, before Plec decided to write. Casady and Entertainment 360 are not strangers for Sports Series that recently produced the Apple TV+ series Stick With Owen Wilson in the lead role as a PGA golfer coach. The show was recently renewed for a second season. Casady and Entertainment 360 Also Exec Produced HBOs Game of Thrones. Agassi is a former world no. 1 with 60 career ATP Tour Singles titles, including eight Majors, whose charisma on the field made him a pop culture icon in the nineties and early 2000. He is one of only five players in the history that the Career Grand Slam completes and the Olympic Singles Goldles Gold. Through his memoirs from 2010 OpenAgassi explained his youth to the original tennis academy – the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy in Bradenton, FL – and how after reaching world no. 1 and Falling to World No, 141 used his dedication to influence lives by education and his Andre Agassi Foundation for education. Plec is under a general deal at Universal Television, where she and Cummins have projects under my so -called company on multiple platforms. The company was recently launched We were liars (Based on the best -selling novel by E. Lockhart), which has risen on Prime Video worldwide at no. 1. Before it The girls on the bus For Max, inspired by a chapter in the best -selling book by Amy Chozick Hillary chasing. Plec is responsible for the full Vampire Diaries Universe, which included 13 years and more than 300 episodes of television. Gimelstob won 17 tour titles, including the 1998 Australian Open and French Open Mixed Doubles title with Venus Williams. Gimelstob was the national junior champion in every age division and was the NCAA Doubles champion at UCLA. After his gaming career, he built up a versatile career in the broadcast, production, talent representation and brand management. Plec is represented by WME, Entertainment 360 and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, McGinnis Ryan.

