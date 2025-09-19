Colorado Springs, Colo. From the first NCAA National Championship and First Penrose Cup, Western Michigan was selected as a favorite to win the Penrose Cup in 2026 and to be repeated as NCHC regular seasonal champions. The Broncos at the top of the NCHC-Media survey of the NCHC previous season for the first time, while the National Collegiate Hockey Conference unveiled the survey of 2025-26 in the previous season on Thursday.

West-Michigan collected 19 of 30 votes in first place and amounted to 252 points in the poll. Denver is picked second with 225 points and four votes in first place, while North Dakota has just lagged behind in third place with 220 points, including five votes in first place. The state of Arizona finished fourth in the survey of the preseason (180 points) and collected a few voices in first place.

The fifth place in the survey of the preseason is Colorado College (128 points), while Minnesota Duluth was not far behind in the sixth with 120 points. Omaha (110), St. Cloud State (80) and Miami (35) complete the NCHC poll on the preseason on seven to nine respectively.

Last year the Broncos only became the second NCHC team that recorded both the Penrose Cup and the Frozen Faceoff titles in the same season, and the first to add a national title on top. WMU ended the 2024-25 season with a 34-7-1 Mark, including 19-4-1 in NCHC Play. Western Michigan is led by Junior Vooruit Owen Michaels, who scored 18 goals a year ago and was named the most excellent player at the NCAA Frozen Four. The Broncos also returns second-year goalkeeper Hampton Slukynsky, who was mentioned on Wednesday for the prescription season and was the first-team All-NCHC as a first-year student.

Denver, who each of the three previous seasons had awarded the NCHC survey of the preseason, finished third in the regular season of NCHC last year. The Pioneers generally placed a record of 31-12-1 a season ago, including 15-8-1 in conference game. Du was second in the Frozen Faceoff Frozen Faceoff and again fell into the Broncos in the NCAA Frozen Four Semifinals. The pioneers bring back all-nchc selections to junior attacker Sam Harris and junior defender Eric Pohlkamp a few preseason.

North Dakota enters the 2025-26 season under new leadership, where old assistant coach Dane Jackson takes over the director of his Alma Mater as head coach. The Fighting Hawks finished fifth last season in the NCHC with a 14-9-1 Mark, while they became 21-15-2 in general. UND brings back the first team All-NCHC defender and in the season All-NCHC-Pick Jake Livanavage, while adding a advertised Rookie class to the Mix.

Arizona State made his NCHC debut last season and surprised many and finished second in the regular season after he was elected eighth in the NCHC survey of the preseason. The Sun Devils were 14-9-1 in ACHC game in their first season in the conference and just missed the NCAA tournament and went 21-14-2 in general. Tabbed To place in fourth place this year, ASU is raised by in the pres season All-NCHC attacker Cullen Potter, who won NCHC All-smokie Team Honors last year.

Western Michigan was selected sixth in last year's NCHC poll before he won the Penrose Cup. The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs hold that place in this year's survey.

A total of 30 ballot papers were submitted by local media members of each school, as well as selected national media. Points were awarded on a falling scale with a vote in the first place worth nine points, a second place with a value of eight points and so on.

Although the NCHC will not hold a personal media day in 2025, the media can speak with coaches and players of each team during the NCHCS Virtual Media Days via video call during the NCHCS virtual media days on 23-24 September. Commissioner Heather Weems State of the Conference address will be placed on NCHC.TV Na Virtual Media Days.

The NCHC starts its 13th season on Friday 3 October with six teams in action, while the pursuit of the Penrose Cup starts on Friday 31 October. Fans can watch 180 games live this seasonACHC.TVIncluding 12 games opening weekend. Click on NCHC.TV and save with early bird priceshere.

2025-26 AD Printing season Media Poll

Western Michigan, 252 points (19 votes in first place) Denver, 225 (4) North Dakota, 220 (5) Arizona State, 180 (2) Colorado College, 128 Minnesota Duluth, 120 Omaha, 110 St. Cloud State, 80 Miami, 35

-#nchockey–