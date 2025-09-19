Sports
Ping-Pong Communities Build
Enthusiasts throughout the country have a benefits of the program to increase access to national pastime
Sunlight diagonally over the cashier of Beijings Longtan Lake Park, catch the edges of Ping-Pong tables where the rhythmic pillow of balls on paddles mixed with laughing. Children leaned over the tables, eyes wide, while Li Yunliang, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, demonstrated how Spin could make a ball curve and dance.
It's not just the leap, Li said. It is the air flow caused by the spider -top spider, backspin, each changes the flight completely.
Liquid dynamics, usually caught in textbooks, suddenly lived in the children's hands.
This was part of bringing ping-pong to communities and parks, a public welfare program that was launched in 2023 by the Ministry of Housing and the development of urban rural development and the general administration of Sport by China.
The project is intended to bed in local neighborhoods and small fitness facilities in local neighborhoods, creating a 15-minute fitness circle around residents' houses.
Olympic champions Ma Long, Li Xiaoxia, Ding Ning and Liu Shiwen took along and shared tips and high-fives with more than a hundred locals.
Table tennis is not just a sport, Ma said. It strengthens the body, sharpenes the focus and teaches children how to deal with both victory and the defeat.
The deep roots in Chinese culture make it the perfect bridge between competitive performance and public involvement, Ma said.
Since the initiative started, around 38,000 new tables and 135,000 other fitness facilities have been installed nationally. Almost 14,000 competitions have attracted more than 1.3 million participants.
But behind the figures is a story of community, curiosity and the simple joy of a ball bouncing over a table in the morning sun.
The action continued on a short walk, on the Longtan Central Lake Table Tennis Court. As a pilot site for the same initiative, the two new courts in 2023 with 17 tables in total became a hub for fitness and friendly competition, in which players from Dongcheng are drawn, as well as the neighboring districts Xicheng, Chaoyang and Feltai.
Wang Liguo, a local referee of the city of Haiyuncang, has seen the transformation firsthand. Table tennis in Beijing becomes stronger every year. More people play, improve skills and everyone knows the rules better, he said.
In our community there are six outside tables downstairs and six residents can just step out of their apartments and start playing.
Since the initiative started, Dongcheng has invested heavily in sports facilities of the base, creating 166 table tennis halls and 198 courts more than 57,000 square meters.
Annual events such as the Harmonious Cup, now in his 19th year, attract dozens of teams and nearly a hundred players.
For young players such as 18-year-old Zhi Yuelun, these community courts are more than just spaces to play, they are a lifeline. Every Saturday he practices two hours, surrounded by neighbors who double as teammates.
Playing table tennis made me more confident and helped me to meet new people, said Zhi. With the pressure of school work it is my way to relax. Last year he even won the championship on the Longtan Central Lake competition.
In Anshan, the province of Liaoning, the city is quiet at six in the morning. Streets are almost empty, but the table tennis courts in the parks are crackling in energy.
This city, the home base of Olympic champions Ma Long, Li Xiaoxia and Guo Yue, has seen a steady growth in enthusiasm for table tennis and changed morning carpoutines in lively community meetings.
In Yongle Park in the Tiexi district, an outdoor, flood court stands out, praised by players as the best in all Anshan in Noordoost -China.
Thirty -five standard tables, professional shadowless lighting, rubber floors, stones and wood sofas and surrounding nets create an environment where enthusiasts of sunrise can play until almost 10 p.m.
The upgrade of the courts came last year, when Anhanhan organized the programs for the first National Outdoor Invitational of the Chinese Table Tennis Association. Almost 2,000 participants turned out to be, and the Tiexi district of Government invested in the facility to meet both competition and nocturnal practice needs.
Guo Xiaoou, director of the Tiexi District Bureau of Culture and Tourism, explained that every detail from the choice and level of the lights, to installing Poles without harming the land or greenery, and even the placement of banks was carefully planned, with input from players and the local community.
Building artificially illuminated outdoor courts is a clear example of small facilities for large public needs, she said. This program has fueled an enthusiasm for fitness and turned Yongle Park into a happy park in the local neighborhood.
For residents like he Baiqin and her husband, living in the neighborhood means that table tennis is just a short walking distance. Since the lighting has been installed, more young players and children have joined the evening sessions.
Life is now comfortable, pensions are enough and playing with everyone every day is such a pleasure. Our lucky index is very high, she said.
Young players are also part of this energy.
Ten -year -old Quaro often practices Ma Long in Yongle Park and Verafgood Ma Long, just like brothers and sisters Bai Yuhe and Bai Yuzan, who are also tribal guests there.
Bringing ping-pong to communities and park activities has given them a space to compete, learn and make friends.
Qu, who won fifth place nationally and first in Anshan, said: Ping Pong brings me so much luck. My classmates are always as jealous as they hear about my results!
Sun Zhiying, 78, head of Yongle Park Ping-Pong Station and a two-time Champion of Men's Singles in the Liaoning Provincial Disabled Tennis Competition Table, embodies the Sports Intergenerational Appeal.
Despite physical challenges, his passion is unabated. The WeChat Group stations is full at 500 members, and Sun buys personal prices and hires a drone team to record competitions, making every game a cherished memory.
Shi Haimei, chairman of the Anshan Table Tennis Association, often works until late at night and organizes events.
The program has fed the growth of the Ansans table tennis, she said. Grassroots -competitions have won the hearts of the people. From five -year -old to Octogenarians, everyone participates.
Parks throughout China now echo with a sound that speaks about sports, science and society.
Through Grassroots enthusiasm, improved facilities and national initiatives, the Bruining pong transforms into communities and parks Program ordinary mornings in celebrations of skills, companionship and joy, which shows that table tennis is more than a game is a heartbeat of the community.
Please contact the writer at [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadailyasia.com/article/620254
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Charlie Kirk is an amazing message on Van Jones
- Trump, Xi began to meet at the top of Apec Korea in October
- Elon Musk joins Donald Trump as they meet at the Charlie Kirk Memorial
- Address at 5 p.m. before Navratri, GST Cuts
- Jokowi did not inaugurate Budi, the DPR threatened the arrest
- How is the recognition of Palestinian countries in the UK? | politics
- Field Hockey vs Western New England University on 9-9-2025-Box Score
- CDC Vaccine Panel Adds New Rules for Getting Covid Vaccines in Tension Meetings
- The most prominent events: San Jose Oarmquakes 1-3 ST. Louis City SC (MLS) – Yahoo SPORTS
- Trump Drive to pursue criticism puts us on the way to the dictatorship, warn the Democrats | Democrats
- Ladies tennis finishes run on Rice Invitational
- Trump says he would “help” defend the states of Poland and Baltic if Russia continues to degenerate