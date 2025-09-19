Enthusiasts throughout the country have a benefits of the program to increase access to national pastime

People play table tennis at one of the thousands of community courts, built in Liangping District of Chongqing on August 6, 2025, built as part of the Ping-Pong to Communities and Parks Program. (Liu Hui / For China Daily)

Sunlight diagonally over the cashier of Beijings Longtan Lake Park, catch the edges of Ping-Pong tables where the rhythmic pillow of balls on paddles mixed with laughing. Children leaned over the tables, eyes wide, while Li Yunliang, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, demonstrated how Spin could make a ball curve and dance.

It's not just the leap, Li said. It is the air flow caused by the spider -top spider, backspin, each changes the flight completely.

Liquid dynamics, usually caught in textbooks, suddenly lived in the children's hands.

This was part of bringing ping-pong to communities and parks, a public welfare program that was launched in 2023 by the Ministry of Housing and the development of urban rural development and the general administration of Sport by China.

The project is intended to bed in local neighborhoods and small fitness facilities in local neighborhoods, creating a 15-minute fitness circle around residents' houses.

Olympic champions Ma Long, Li Xiaoxia, Ding Ning and Liu Shiwen took along and shared tips and high-fives with more than a hundred locals.

Table tennis is not just a sport, Ma said. It strengthens the body, sharpenes the focus and teaches children how to deal with both victory and the defeat.

The deep roots in Chinese culture make it the perfect bridge between competitive performance and public involvement, Ma said.

Olympic champions Ma Long (left) and Liu Shiwen participate in an event in Longtan Lake Park in Beijing. (Provided daily to China)

Since the initiative started, around 38,000 new tables and 135,000 other fitness facilities have been installed nationally. Almost 14,000 competitions have attracted more than 1.3 million participants.

But behind the figures is a story of community, curiosity and the simple joy of a ball bouncing over a table in the morning sun.

The action continued on a short walk, on the Longtan Central Lake Table Tennis Court. As a pilot site for the same initiative, the two new courts in 2023 with 17 tables in total became a hub for fitness and friendly competition, in which players from Dongcheng are drawn, as well as the neighboring districts Xicheng, Chaoyang and Feltai.

Wang Liguo, a local referee of the city of Haiyuncang, has seen the transformation firsthand. Table tennis in Beijing becomes stronger every year. More people play, improve skills and everyone knows the rules better, he said.

In our community there are six outside tables downstairs and six residents can just step out of their apartments and start playing.

Since the initiative started, Dongcheng has invested heavily in sports facilities of the base, creating 166 table tennis halls and 198 courts more than 57,000 square meters.

Annual events such as the Harmonious Cup, now in his 19th year, attract dozens of teams and nearly a hundred players.

For young players such as 18-year-old Zhi Yuelun, these community courts are more than just spaces to play, they are a lifeline. Every Saturday he practices two hours, surrounded by neighbors who double as teammates.

Playing table tennis made me more confident and helped me to meet new people, said Zhi. With the pressure of school work it is my way to relax. Last year he even won the championship on the Longtan Central Lake competition.

In Anshan, the province of Liaoning, the city is quiet at six in the morning. Streets are almost empty, but the table tennis courts in the parks are crackling in energy.

A table tennis enthusiast focuses attentively on the ball during a competition in a open -air court in Beijing. (Provided daily to China)

This city, the home base of Olympic champions Ma Long, Li Xiaoxia and Guo Yue, has seen a steady growth in enthusiasm for table tennis and changed morning carpoutines in lively community meetings.

In Yongle Park in the Tiexi district, an outdoor, flood court stands out, praised by players as the best in all Anshan in Noordoost -China.

Thirty -five standard tables, professional shadowless lighting, rubber floors, stones and wood sofas and surrounding nets create an environment where enthusiasts of sunrise can play until almost 10 p.m.

The upgrade of the courts came last year, when Anhanhan organized the programs for the first National Outdoor Invitational of the Chinese Table Tennis Association. Almost 2,000 participants turned out to be, and the Tiexi district of Government invested in the facility to meet both competition and nocturnal practice needs.

Guo Xiaoou, director of the Tiexi District Bureau of Culture and Tourism, explained that every detail from the choice and level of the lights, to installing Poles without harming the land or greenery, and even the placement of banks was carefully planned, with input from players and the local community.

Building artificially illuminated outdoor courts is a clear example of small facilities for large public needs, she said. This program has fueled an enthusiasm for fitness and turned Yongle Park into a happy park in the local neighborhood.

For residents like he Baiqin and her husband, living in the neighborhood means that table tennis is just a short walking distance. Since the lighting has been installed, more young players and children have joined the evening sessions.

Life is now comfortable, pensions are enough and playing with everyone every day is such a pleasure. Our lucky index is very high, she said.

Young players are also part of this energy.

Residents in Anshan, province of Liaoning, enjoy outdoor courts and indoor facilities located via the Ping Pong to Communities and Parks program. (Provided daily to China)

Ten -year -old Quaro often practices Ma Long in Yongle Park and Verafgood Ma Long, just like brothers and sisters Bai Yuhe and Bai Yuzan, who are also tribal guests there.

Bringing ping-pong to communities and park activities has given them a space to compete, learn and make friends.

Qu, who won fifth place nationally and first in Anshan, said: Ping Pong brings me so much luck. My classmates are always as jealous as they hear about my results!

Sun Zhiying, 78, head of Yongle Park Ping-Pong Station and a two-time Champion of Men's Singles in the Liaoning Provincial Disabled Tennis Competition Table, embodies the Sports Intergenerational Appeal.

Despite physical challenges, his passion is unabated. The WeChat Group stations is full at 500 members, and Sun buys personal prices and hires a drone team to record competitions, making every game a cherished memory.

Shi Haimei, chairman of the Anshan Table Tennis Association, often works until late at night and organizes events.

The program has fed the growth of the Ansans table tennis, she said. Grassroots -competitions have won the hearts of the people. From five -year -old to Octogenarians, everyone participates.

Parks throughout China now echo with a sound that speaks about sports, science and society.

Through Grassroots enthusiasm, improved facilities and national initiatives, the Bruining pong transforms into communities and parks Program ordinary mornings in celebrations of skills, companionship and joy, which shows that table tennis is more than a game is a heartbeat of the community.

