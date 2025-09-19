Cricket diplomacy collapses while the hostility of India-Pakistan enters the field of playing | South and Central – Asia

AS nationalist rivalry goes, few run as deep as India and Pakistan. But even while the neighbors fought wars against each other, performed rival nuclear tests and spent nightly shows in force along their heavily militarized border, there was always one thing that brought them together: Cricket.

But when the two parties met on Sunday for a competition in the Asia Cup tournament, the comrading that was once celebrated when cricket diplomacy had disappeared.

At the end of the game after India won a crushing triumph instead of the usual respecting handshake between the two parties, the Indian team just left the field.

The competition was the first meeting of the Indian and Pakistani teams since Delhi accused Islamabad of limiting a terrorist attack in the disputed Indian region of Kashmir in April, killing 26 people. Pakistan denied every involvement.

India launched an armed reaction and shot missiles in Pakistan, which led to four days of Tit-for-Tat hostilities and exchanges of fire in May that pushed the two nuclear armed countries closer to the entire war than they had been in decades.

After the match, Indias accompanying, Suryakumar Yadav, said that the decision not to shake hands had been a team call.

We had only come to play, Yadav told the Indian media. Some things are beyond sportiness. We devote this victory to our armed forces who participated in Operation Sindoor and are with families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In response, the captain of Pakistan, Salman Ali Agha, did not live with the ceremony after the game. The coach of the Pakistanian coach, the new Zeelander Mike Hesson, said their side was ready to shake hands at the end of the game. We were disappointed that our opposition did not.

Indias actions received indignation in Pakistan. The team filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council and evoked that the referee was removed a requirement that the ICC refused. In a statement afterwardsThe chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, said it was completely disappointing to witness the lack of sportiness today.

We have always argued for sports and politics to be kept apart, Naqvi said in an interview with The Guardian. Cricket is a worldwide sport that must unite instead of distributing. Our concern has never been about individuals or governments, but about guaranteeing clarity, fairness in match protocols and maintaining the spirit of the game.

On Wednesday evening, in the midst of threats from the Pakistan team to boycott the rest of the Asia Cup tournament, the competition referee, Andy Pycroft, apologized to Agha and described the handshake incident as a miscommunication.

After both parties qualified for the second group stage of the tournament, they will meet again on Sunday.

Observers said that the incident of previous weeks meant the clear downfall of cricket diplomacy that had helped to keep politics off the field until recently, even at the lowest moments and the proof of how much Indo-Pakistan had taken care of reliefs.

In 1987 the Pakistan president, the army-general Zia-Ul-Haq, paid a surprise visit to India to watch a test match of what he called a cricket for peace initiative, because the tensions between the two countries increased.

Between 2004 and 2007, the two countries played four successful in -stands on each other's peat. In 2004, while the Indian team traveled to Pakistan, Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee told them: whether you win or lose, does not matter, but while you are there, you have to win the hearts of the Pakistani people.

Since the Mumbai attacks of 2008, which were orchestrated by terrorist groups that are active from Pakistan, such a cross-border sportiness has been increasingly rare, with cricket and politically visibly intertwined in both countries.

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: Saurabh Sirohiya/Zuma Press Wire/Shutterstock

Among Indias Hindu Nationalist Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who was chosen in 2014, Cricket is increasingly used as a political tool. The largest cricket stadium in the country is named after the prime minister, while the ICC, the powerful global global administrative body, is run by Jay Shah, the son of Indias Home Minister and Modis, the nearest ally, Amit Shah.

In Pakistan, where the heavy Jingoist and Anti-India army rules behind the scenes, the Cricket Board chairman, Naqvi, is also the Minister of the Interior.

Sushant Singh, an Indian defense analyst who previously served in the Indian army, said that the cricket field instead of building brotherly ties and people-to-human contact now that the site had become the site of playing nationalist fantasies.

The former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi, who traveled to India several times for competitions and described himself as an avid supporter of cricket diplomacy complained in the loss. He said that every time he had played across the border, he received a lot of love and support from Indians and that in his two decades of playing had never seen such an off-the-field behavior of Indian players.

In the past, the wars and the conflict between the two countries did not stop against cricket matches, Afidi said. We greeted each other with respect on the field and we saw no hatred among players. Even during difficult times such as the Kargil conflict, we remained hospitable and enjoyed meeting the field as athletes.

Osman Samiuddin, a senior editor at ESPNCRICINFO and author of the Unquiet Ones: A History of Pakistan Cricket, said that the two countries were now in an era where the opposite of cricket diplomacy takes place.

With reference to other recent examples, as India refused to travel to Pakistan for this year's Champions Trophy, he said: they are now taking their hostility through cricket, it will be a vehicle and a proxy for the tense relationships between the two countries.

He warned that Indias actions during the game on Sunday, and the refusal of the ICC to censor the captain for it, could determine a dangerous precedent for other players in the future if it concerned to keep politics out of the game.

Samiuddin said that, given the regimes in both countries, he did not see no return of the old sporty comrade, on or outside the field. I just don't think that the political circumstances in both countries are encouraging.