What to see: College Foulthey Week 4 Viener's Guide

Do not sleep in the fourth weekend of the University Football season 2025.

Although teams such as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State are eliminated, there are three more conference games with ranked teams. And all three can have the PlayOFF branches of University Football.

This is what to watch in week 4, starting with an early kick -off in Salt Lake City.

No. 17 Texas Tech at no. 16 Utah

Is this an early preview of Decembers Big 12 Championship Game?

Neither of the school has played the most difficult competition, but you can claim that both Tech and Utah have been two of the most impressive teams in the conference. The Red Raiders Leiden College Football with 58 points per match because QB Behren has thrown Morton for 11 TDs and one interception.

In the meantime, Utah is enjoying a good Quarterback game. New Mexico Transfer Devon Dampier completes 73% of his passes and has thrown seven touchdowns, while it also leads the team in Hazasten with 198 Yards on 33 attempts. The UTES have also given no more than 10 points in a single match during the first three weeks of the season.

In addition to a possible preview of title game, the game is also a referendum in the early season about the changes that both teams have made before the season. Utah added Dampier knowing that it was an above -average quarterback, removed from back in the mix for the title of the conference. Tech spent richly in the transfer portal over the entire schedule, but a specific focal point was the line of defense. The Red Raiders must hold out well against the Utah Run match to pull the upset.

No. 22 Auburor at no. 1127

Former Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold returns to Norman after a tumultuous season 2024.

Arnold was anointed at the end of 2023 after the transfer of Dillon Gabriels. But he struggled in 2024 and was in and out of the starting line -up before entering the transfer portal.

After winning Auburns Summer QB competition, Arnold completes 70% of his passes and has eight touchdowns this season. Can he find the same success that he had on the ground against Baylor versus the Sooners? Arnold hurried 16 times before 137 Yards and two scores in the victory of 38-24 weeks 1. He wore the ball 19 times for 55 Yards in the two games since then.

John Mate has stabilized the QB position in Norman after arriving from the state of Washington. Mate was responsible for all three Oklahomas TDs in the Sooners Week 2 victory on Michigan.

The Wolverines scored 13 points in that match. Illinois State and Temple, Oklahomas other two opponents have each collected a field goal. The Auburn attack is for a rigid test against what one of the best defenses in the country has been, although Oklahoma without a star Edge Rusher R Mason Thomas will be for the first half after his targeting eils against the owls.

Tulane at no. 13 OLE Miss

Don't let the double digit in this game think that there is no intrigues. Tulane is building an incredibly strong case in the early season to be the best non-powerful conference team thanks to the victories in Northwest and Duke, although the Green Wave escaped against South Alabama in week 2.

Former Byu Qb Jake Retzlaff leads the Green Golf in Hasten with 40 wears for 288 yards and six scores. He hurried 17 times before 111 Yards and four touchdowns against the Blue Devils and also completed 15-of-23 passes for 245 Yards.

Ole Miss Qb Austin Simmons was set to return after most of the rebels had won Arkansas after the ankle injury he contracted against Kentucky in week 2. Back -up QB Trinidad Chambliss started that match and played well; He threw 353 Yards and a score while he hurried 15 times for 62 yards and two TDs. If Simmons is not completely healthy, week 3 shows that Ole Miss depth has QB.

If Tulane can pull the upset, the Green Wave is immediately the clear favorites to make the play-off among non-power teams. Heck, a close loss can even give them that status. And Ole Miss cannot be caught looking ahead. The rebels organize No. 3 LSU in week 5.

No. 21 Michigan in Nebraska

It is the biggest game of the Matt Rhule era in Nebraska.

Nebraska enters the game with a stunning losing series against ranked opponents. You have to go all the way back to 2016 to find Nebraskas the last victory over a team in the AP Top 25. The Huskers defeated no. 22 Oregon in week 3.

Since then, Nebraska has lost 27 consecutive matches against teams in the top 25. Seriously.

A victory on the Wolverines would cause a lot of Nebraska fans to dream of what could be in 2025. No. 25 USC and no. 2 Penn State are the only other ranked teams in the Huskers schedule.

Michigan Qb Bryce Underwood struggled in his first road in week 2 versus Oklahoma, but bounced back in a large way against Central Michigan. He threw 235 meters and a TD while he rushed nine times for 114 yards and two scores. Underwood should be much more comfortable than he was almost two weeks ago, and Michigan should have a better game plan to support him in an atmosphere that will be just as raw as in Norman.

No. 9 Illinois at no. 19 Indiana

This game can have enormous implications for the play -off of the University Football at the end of the season.

The Hoosiers were the fourth Big ten team in the play -off behind Oregon, Penn State and Ohio State a season ago. Is Indiana another play-off-caliber team? Have a much better idea on Saturday.

The first three weeks we really gave us no idea, because Indiana has had to deal with Old Dominion, Kennesaw State and Indiana State. Former CAL QB Fernando Mendoza is 55-of-76 passing for 708 Yards and has thrown nine TDs this season without an interception. Four of those TD passes went to WR Omar Cooper Jr. Against Indiana State.

Illinois was fifth in the Big ten a season ago and brought back most of the starting line -up. QB Luke Altmyer seems to have taken a step forward as a passerby; His statistics are basically identical to Mendozas. Altmyer is 56-of-78 passing for 709 yards and eight touchdowns. Wr Hank Beatty has also been a breakout player. He already has 19 catches for 289 meters.

Thanks to Illinois Big Ten schedule, this game is perhaps more a must-win for the Hoisiers than the Illini. Indiana travels to Oregon and Penn State later this season. A loss on Saturday will win a road against one of those top 10 opponents of vital importance to return to the play-off.

Other games to watch

Arkansas (-7.5) in Memphis, Noon et, ABC: It is another chance for an American conference team to achieve a characteristic victory over a sec opponent. And just like in Florida, there can be serious pressure in Arkansas with a loss. A victory from Memphis would drop the razorbacks to 2-2 for a week 5 match against Notre Dame.

Smu at TCU (-7), afternoon et, ESPN2: This can be the last rivalry game of iron frying pan that we see for a while. The two Metroplex rivals are planned to face each other in the near future. With the exception of the 2020 season, they have played every year since 2007.

North Carolina on UCF (-7), 3.30 pm et, Fox: Will the second game of the UNCs against a Big 12 opponent go better than his first? The Tar Heels were surpassed in their week 1 outburst loss for TCU and have since defeated Charlotte and Richmond. It is also a good barometer for which UCF is in the opening weeks of the term of office of Scott Frost. The 2-0 knights have played Jacksonville State and North Carolina A&T.

South Carolina at no. 23 Missouri (-10.5), 7 pm et, ESPN: The Tigers saw strong in the first three weeks of the season and dominated Louisiana in week 3. South Carolina Qb Lanorris Sellers is mentioned as doubtful for the game; He left last week in the first half of the loss of the GameCocks to Vanderbilt after a hit against the head.

Florida at No. 4 Miami (-7.5), 7:30 PM et, ABC: Miami opened the 2024 season with a victory over Florida and can move to 4-0 this season with another victory over the Gators. The Hurricanes attack looks fantastic, because the switching from Cam Ward to Carson Beck and the defense has smothered that Florida defeated in week 2.

Arizona State in Baylor (-2.5), 7:30 PM et, Fox: Can the defensive Big 12 champions fall to 2-2? The state of Arizona lost late in the state of Mississippi in week 2 when QB Sam Leavitt struggled. He only passed 10-of-22 for 82 Yards and a interception. Baylor lost to Auburn in week 1 before beating Smu with three in the extension in week 2 after a late comeback.