Table Tennis Exchange program was a huge success for a special Tipperary school
At Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel, Sport and physical activity, the core of school life is really the core. With more than 150 students who participate in a wide range of sports and activities that are tailored to their skills and interests, the school is a lively, lively place to be.
More than 80 athletes are registered with the Ireland Special Olympics and participate in activities and competitions throughout the year.
What a fantastic, fun and energetic year it has been for the athletes. Physical education enables every student, regardless of the ability to experience success, to build trust, promote friendships and to feel the joy of performance.
The school offers a diverse range of activities and sports to all students every day. During the day, students enjoy a small song and playground to play with their friends and to get some much needed exercise. At the rear of the school, students can also use a longer walking area plus two small playing fields that offer extra space for activity and movement.
The Special Olympics program focuses on six main sports: swimming, athletics, equestrian sport, kayaking, table tennis and the Motor Activities Training Program (MATP). These sports, together with many other school -based activities, help every student to develop trust, independence and perseverance, while promoting discipline and strong friendships.
The impact of sport at Scoil Aonghusa goes much further than physical exercise. It nourishes personal growth, independence and joy, so that every child can shine and reach at his own pace.
Table tennis is a popular sport at school, although a bit difficult to offer to a large number of students due to a lack of indoor facilities. This year, Scoil Aonghusa had a very successful exchange program with St. John the Baptist Boys School, using table tennis as a medium for social interaction and inclusion. Students of Scoil Aonghusa visited St John the Baptist Boys School for a friendly competition match, and in turn the guys from St. John the Baptist Scoil Aonghusa visited.
For a few weeks, this exchange program promoted friendships and mutual understanding between students from both schools. The exchange culminated in a final game held in Scoil Aonghusa, where Ben, one of our students, won against a St John the Baptist student, who not only demonstrated skill but trust and sportiness.
As part of the Junior Cert cycle, our senior students also organized a table tennis competition between the staff at school. A good number of employees participated, where the students organized the games, act as referees and implemented the rules. It was an important learning experience for the group that was involved in running the event, and is also a lot of fun for everyone. This was a first initiative for Scoil Aonghusa, but one that will certainly be repeated in the coming years.
Eleven students participated in the Munster Table Tennis Competition in Middleton, who achieved remarkable success with five gold medals, five silver medals and one bronze medal.
Table tennis is a sport that can be played in the lives of an athletes who develop resilience, skills and sportiness in a social environment. It is a sport to be encouraged and supported.
