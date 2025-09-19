There in Matson

-Carolina field hockey, champions of the ACC eight years in a row and 27 times in program history, enter the conference game this weekend in the conference game with competitions against CAL and Stanford.Unc is 13-1 in regular seasonal accordematchups UnderAnd went a perfect 8-0 last year.

Schedule

Game 1: Cal – Friday 19 – 6:00 pm et

Game 2: Stanford – Sunday, September 21 – 1 pm et

All games that are streamed live on ACCNX.

Reconnaissance report

vs. The Golden Bears

Friday's game will be the 10th meeting of all time between the two programs.

Carolina remains unbeaten against CAL, with a scoring margin of 42-2 and on average 4.67 goals per match

The last time they met: these teams actually met twice last season, the most recently in the ACC tournament first round, where UNC rolled to a 5-0 win. Bruder took a brace, heel made it three, and then Hope Haynes scored her only goal of the season to hold it.

In Cal's Lone ACC -victory last year, they defeated Louisville to secure coach Shellie Onstead her 300th career gain as the head coach to end her 30th season.

vs. the cardinal

Sunday's game will be the 17th meeting of all time between the two programs.

Stanford won the first game, but since then it has been all Carolina. UNC has won 15 upright.

The last time they met: the Tar Heels flew to the Golden Coast last season to deliver a 3-0 shutout loss to the cardinal on their home grass. Charly Bruder scored once and assisted on the other two goals that were registered at the day.

The heels have held a shutout against the cardinal in each of their last five meetings.

In the 6-0 win in 2022, the first goal of the game was scored by Ryleigh Heck and assisted by a final year There in Matson .

Figures to know

14 -transfer Dani Mendez Has had an immediate impact and made a team-high 14 points in Carolina Blue in her first three weekends.

4 -Carolina already has 4 victories on top -15 opponents this year, the most in the country.

12 -Ac has won 12 ACC championships than all other schools together, 10 of which belong to Maryland that is no longer in the conference.

51 -with five goals so far in the season, Ryleigh Heck Has 51 in her career. She is now only five shy to crack the top 10 of the program.

Rolled by the home opener

De Tar Heels took two emphatic victories away from the opening weekend at home and defeated App State 5-0 on Friday evening for a 3-1 win over No. 9 Liberty on Sunday afternoon.

Ryleigh Heck only scored 40 seconds in the match to set the tone against the mountain climbers, which ultimately gave him five goals from four different players.

It is the 23rd year in a row that UNC has won its first home game of the season, dating from 2002.

Within the first minute, Carolina scored again via a Reese anetsberger Betback.

Heck and Charly Bruder Each received their names on the score sheet to seal the victory for the Tar Heels.

Surprisingly, it was the first time since the inaugural season in Karen Shelton Stadium in 2018 that Carolina Liberty defeated at home and the first time head coach There in Matson Could do that.