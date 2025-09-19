Sports
Field Hockey opens Acc Play with Homstand
Schedule
Game 1: Cal – Friday 19 – 6:00 pm et
Game 2: Stanford – Sunday, September 21 – 1 pm et
All games that are streamed live on ACCNX.
Reconnaissance report
vs. The Golden Bears
Friday's game will be the 10th meeting of all time between the two programs.
Carolina remains unbeaten against CAL, with a scoring margin of 42-2 and on average 4.67 goals per match
The last time they met: these teams actually met twice last season, the most recently in the ACC tournament first round, where UNC rolled to a 5-0 win. Bruder took a brace, heel made it three, and then Hope Haynes scored her only goal of the season to hold it.
In Cal's Lone ACC -victory last year, they defeated Louisville to secure coach Shellie Onstead her 300th career gain as the head coach to end her 30th season.
vs. the cardinal
Sunday's game will be the 17th meeting of all time between the two programs.
Stanford won the first game, but since then it has been all Carolina. UNC has won 15 upright.
The last time they met: the Tar Heels flew to the Golden Coast last season to deliver a 3-0 shutout loss to the cardinal on their home grass. Charly Bruder scored once and assisted on the other two goals that were registered at the day.
The heels have held a shutout against the cardinal in each of their last five meetings.
In the 6-0 win in 2022, the first goal of the game was scored by Ryleigh Heck and assisted by a final year There in Matson.
Figures to know
14 -transfer Dani Mendez Has had an immediate impact and made a team-high 14 points in Carolina Blue in her first three weekends.
4 -Carolina already has 4 victories on top -15 opponents this year, the most in the country.
12 -Ac has won 12 ACC championships than all other schools together, 10 of which belong to Maryland that is no longer in the conference.
51 -with five goals so far in the season, Ryleigh Heck Has 51 in her career. She is now only five shy to crack the top 10 of the program.
Rolled by the home opener
De Tar Heels took two emphatic victories away from the opening weekend at home and defeated App State 5-0 on Friday evening for a 3-1 win over No. 9 Liberty on Sunday afternoon.
Ryleigh Heck only scored 40 seconds in the match to set the tone against the mountain climbers, which ultimately gave him five goals from four different players.
It is the 23rd year in a row that UNC has won its first home game of the season, dating from 2002.
Within the first minute, Carolina scored again via a Reese anetsberger Betback.
Heck and Charly Bruder Each received their names on the score sheet to seal the victory for the Tar Heels.
Surprisingly, it was the first time since the inaugural season in Karen Shelton Stadium in 2018 that Carolina Liberty defeated at home and the first time head coach There in Matson Could do that.
Stups protects ACC MonW
Real first -year keeper Merritt Skubis has received early awards in her young career and was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts against App State and no. 9 Liberty.
The resident of Houston, Texas, refused to surrender a goal in both games for 60:00 minutes.
In, on Friday evening Faceoff with the mountain climbers, she was a keeper in the second half and maintained the team's shutout. In her third career start against the highly recommended flames, Skubisz held her own and then some to keep the freedom of the board in the first half of the board.
Skubisz is the first first -year student under the head coach There in Matson To win the prize.
|
Sources
2/ https://goheels.com/news/2025/9/18/field-hockey-heels-open-conference-play-with-homestand
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump again provides unproven medical advice, recalling his cocovio complaints
- While the TPS 2.0 launches what changes for consumers and industry
- Pray and help Palestine achieve their peace and independence
- “I don't know my country at this time,” says Angelina Jolie
- Expert Slam Trump Tylenol connects the use of pregnancy and autism
- The California map show where it could be a condensation of an intense earthquake
- XI urges concerted efforts to better build a beautiful Xinjiang
- Donald Trump applauds a guilty verdict of the potential assassin Ryan Routh
- Ukraine: Trump's last dropout tactic
- Amazon closes all the fresh food points in the UK
- Johns Hopkins n ° 7 in the rankings of the best “US News” colleges
- ICC suspends the membership of USA Cricket