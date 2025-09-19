Edna Fletcher is celebrating her centenary birthday today and still plays the game she loves.

She keeps her mind and body fit by playing table tennis at least once a week – “or when there is a reserve table” in Bracecamp Parish Hall in Ormesby St Margaret, near Great Yarmouth.

On Tuesday she took her usual place in the club for her weekly game for her birthday today ..

A former global veteran and European table tennis champion, Mrs. Fletchers career has tense for decades, took her around the world and earn her dozens of medals.

She started playing at just 14 years old in a youth club during the Second World War and quickly discovered a lifelong passion.

More: three people and one charity nominated for freedom of great Yarmouth

Edna Fletcher started playing table tennis for the first time when she was a teenager during the Second World War.(Image: Eastern Counties -Trapers)

I recorded it like a duck in water, she remembered. First I would play the boys brutally in the club where the winner had to get a cup of tea. From that moment I played it all over the world.

Hair shimmering career included gold medals on the World Veteran Table Tennis Championships – in the part of more than 75 years in 2002 and the part of more than 80 in 2007 – as well as many European titles.

In total she collected 14 medals from international competitions.

More: The first wife of the city dies with 101 years old

Table tennis match between the Japanese children's champion Mima Ito (6) and Edna Fletcher, when in 2007 she was in Great Yarmouth Town Hall World Veterans Champion, in Great Yarmouth Town Hall.(Image: Eastern Daily Press 2007)

Mrs Fletcher played and coached for decades in the Social Club of Northgate Hospital, inspiring generations of young players and helped run the local competition.

Her dedication to the sport was recognized in 2006, when she received a MBE for services at table tennis.

She only hung her bat at the age of 84 in 2009, when a hip replacement forced her to fight seriously.

I have always wanted to give 100 percent and did not want to be known if one has, she said.

She has also been president of the Great Yarmouth Table Tennis League since 2003 and still runs the tournaments and organizes the handicaps.

More: Photos from the archives that show great Yarmouth 15 years ago

Norfolk Table Tennis Icon Edna Fletcher when she was 90 years old.(Image: Archhant)

Outside table tennis, Mrs. Fletcher lived through the bombing at Great Yarmouth during the war and later moved to Gorleston in 1946.

She also served in the army and worked in the Archives department in Winchester in 1945.

As a mother of five with 12 grandchildren and five great -grandchildren, she describes table tennis as a sport that has kept her mind sharp and body active.

It's beautiful. It's good for your body, good for your mind. The company is also great – you meet all kinds of people and see the world through it, she said.

More: couple celebrate the 40th wedding anniversary with nostalgic spider in Joyland Snakken

Norfolk Woman Edna Fletcher plays table tennis in Bracecamp Parish Hall prior to her 100th birthday.(Image: Hilary Franzen)

Her family, friends and colleague players will celebrate at her to celebrate tomorrow at a party.

Even at 100 Mrs Fletcher still plays whenever she can. As she says: you don't lose your memory if you keep playing.

Eddie Fuller, a member of the competition committee that Edna has known for 23 years, said: “Edna has been a pillar of the competition for years. She puts her heart and soul in it and she is one of the reasons why it still goes.”