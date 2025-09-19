



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6x4jskedwqq India and Pakistan stood opposite each other on the cricket field for the first time since then Operation Sindoor During the Asia Cup on September 14, 2025, in Dubai. Despite widespread calls to boycott The collision after Pahalgam's terror attack, the game continued as planned, with India registration A convincing seven-wicket victory. In the midst of this, a photo of the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with nationalist Congrest Party (SP Faction) Chief Sharad Pawar, who meets the Pakistan National Cricket Team, becomes viral on social media (here” hereAnd here). The posts claim that the Pakistan team India visited shortly after the terrorist attacks of Mumbai in November 2008, and that Manmohan Singh, together with Sharad Pawar, met them. Let's verify the claim in the post in this article. The archived post can be found here. Claim: The photo shows the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sharad Pawar meet the Pakistan Cricket team during their tour through India shortly after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008. Fact: The viral photo does not show former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sharad Pawar who meet the Pakistan Cricket team, shortly after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in November 2008. The photo is from March 30, 2011, when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Pakistani pm Youskan-Team in the Pakistan-Team in the Pakistan-Team of the Pakistan-Team Mohali met. India did not tour in Pakistan after the attacks of 26/11, because the series was planned for Januarifebruari 2009 due to security problems. That is why the claim is in the post MISLEADING. In close observation of the viral photo, we discovered that the then Pakistani Cricket team captain Shahid Afridis Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 has written, indicating that this photo is probably of the India vs Pakistan match during the 2011 World Cup, which was co-organized by India, Bangladesh. We have carried out a Google -see word examination and found That the viral photo was archived on the PMO website. The caption states that Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and Prime Minister of Pakistan Yousuf Raza Gilani interact with the Pakistan Cricket team during the India-Pakistan World Cup semi-final in Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, on March 30, 2011. We have also found several media reports (here” hereAnd here) confirm that the prime ministers of both countries met the cricket players before the game. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FG4WBPMYMFE According to reports (here” here), After the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks in November 2008, Indias was planned Crickettour by Pakistan in January, February 2009 was canceled. The terrorist attacks, which took place from 26 to 29 November 2008, killed 166 people and were injured more than 300, resulting in serious safety problems. After the tragedy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) agreed the Tour and the Indian team did not travel to Pakistan for the series. In summary, the photo shows the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh meets the Pakistan Cricket team during the 2011 World Cup, not shortly after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://factly.in/photo-shows-former-pm-manmohan-singh-meeting-the-pakistan-cricket-team-during-the-2011-world-cup-not-shortly-after-the-26-11-mumbai-attacks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos