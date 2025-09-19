Defensive champion of 8 players pauses the season





Seven high schools in Iowa have canceled or paused their football seasons this fall, including the defensive state champion of eight players. Previous reporting in video above: Iowa High School cancel the remaining football schedule of Varsity after just one gameAconing to the Iowa High School Athletic Association, Lone Tree, Rockford and Dunterston all canceled their seasons, while Siouxland Christian the season after one match after one match. Remsen-St. Mary's, who won the title of eight players from 2024, Highland (Riverside) and Mormon Trail all paused their seasons and can be resumed later this fall. All those teams play in the classification of eight players, except for Highland, which plays in class A Iowa's class for the smallest schools that play 11 players' football. Most schools mention low participation numbers and safety problems for the cancellations. Siouxland Christiansiouxland Christian, who only had 16 players in his selection, followed 60-0 during the rest of his first game before forfeiting the game and the season. Siouxland Chief Inspector Nic Scandrett has released this statement: the health and well-being of our student athletes remain our highest priority, so that we conclude that canceling the season is the most responsible way of action. We praise the dedication, the hard work and the resilience of our student athletes, who have shown enormous dedication to the team. We are grateful for the support of our community and are aimed at strengthening our football program for future success. The Eagles went 1-8 in each of the last two seasons, according to records on gobound.com.rems-st. Mary'Shremsen-St. Meanwhile, Mary's went 13-0 last season and dominated Gladbrook-Schreinbeck in the title game with eight players to win 51-12. The Hawks also won the championship in 2022. After graduating 10 seniors, the team arrived this season with a schedule with 17 players, with only three upperclasses (one senior and two juniors). The Hawks lost their first two games of the season and suffered several injuries before they forfeited 12 September against Fort Dodge St. Edmond. They also forfeited the 19 September match against Kingsley-Pierson. Remsen-St. Mary's coach Tim Osterman said the Sioux City Journal: “The figures in our team are up to 11 bodies and four or five of them are freshmen.” He hopes that a few weeks will be free for players to recover and for the team to return to the field and tell the newspaper: “We will again judge on Monday (September 22) to see where we are in schedule.” Highland (Riverside) Highland coach Cory Quail resigned last week in an attempt to force school leaders to cancel the season. Highland started the year with 21 players in his selection, but after dropping his first two games, it only had 13 healthy enough to play. I offered my resignation with hope that it would force the decision not to play a football match for players' protection this season, posted on Facebook. Part numbers are low and the injuries are structured. It was not safe to be on that field last Friday evening and everyone who saw us try to place recipients in Lineman Jerseys, would agree. That scenario will not change in the course of this year. I will not place our children in an unsafe place to build selfish ego for competition. “According to a report from the Zuidoost -iowa Union, the team could return to Danville 26 September.

