Ferraro was aimed at the coming season, non -showing UFA status





Mario Ferraro enters his seventh season as the longest regular player on the San Jose Sharks. After the sharks had bought Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Ferraro becomes the real older statesman of the schedule. The 27-year-old comes from a substantial foot injury and had a baby in the 2025 season. He fully participated in the first day of the training camp and told reporters that he is 100%. “Feels crazy. Time flies by. I am always told that, as a parent, your time will fly by. Enjoy the young years of your child's life,” Ferraro said. “The same thing told to me when I came here in the competition. It goes by quickly, so enjoy it.” Ferraro says he and the sharks have not yet had a contract extension negotiations Now the biggest question about the defender of Sharks is his contractual status. Ferraro is in the The last year of a four -year deal that is an average of $ 3.25 million annually. Advertisement. Scroll to keep reading. Reports in the summer suggested that Ferraro would be open to a change in the surroundings of the sharks. In his first comments with the media, Ferraro says that there have been no discussions with the San Jose Sharks with regard to a contract extension, but he would like to sign up with the franchise. 'I signed [for] Four years. I have had a year left. Now [at main] Camp, I'm just getting ready to rock and roll here, “Ferraro said.” I get excited for the season. Impatient, [and] I just try to get ready here. How I perform is the most important thing for myself as an individual who arrives this season. I am a leader in this team. I have to be here for my teammates and be the best I can be, so that we can win more games this year. ” “I would like to sign here in the long term, I want to win here.” In anticipation of UFA Ferraro wants to keep up #SjsharksBut he knows that in the end it is not his decision. Says that there have been no conversations about an extension at the moment – Sheng Peng (@sheng_peng) September 18, 2025 Ferraro focuses on the best player he can be for the sharks. At 27 and with a low cap hit, Ferraro's age and playing style were able to fit a Playoff team as a perfect 4-6 defender. Regardless of the rumors of the trade that surrounds the D-man, Ferraro is bleeding green-blue. “I am a shark. That's my way of thinking,” Ferraro said. “I would like to stay a shark, but I just focused on the season, and that's all I can control. The other things, it's not up to me.” Advertisement. Scroll to keep reading. Ferraro told reporters that the atmosphere around the San Jose Sharks is no longer what he concentrates on. Winning games is what the team cares about. “I hate to talk about the atmosphere, because now we have to put together some results,” Ferraro said. “I feel that I have mentioned the atmosphere in the last few years, but it's good.” Commercial rumors will probably surround Ferraro all season, a situation he has dealt with in recent seasons. Read more news and stories about the San Jose Sharks on Sharks Hockey Digest! Make a bookmark of the page and follow Sharks Hockey Digest on Twitter @Sharksshkydigest! Advertisement. Scroll to keep reading.

