



USA Cricket declares the termination of ACE contract after the court refuses to be restricted US cricket has given an official answer to recent comments from American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) After the termination of their commercial agreement, and a decision by a court who refuses the motion of ACES to prevent the termination. On Thursday a federal judge in Boulder Exploring Azen request for a temporary restrictive order That would have blocked USA Cricket to terminate the commercial agreement. Ace, who owns and works Major League Cricket (MLC)had sued USA cricket after the demolition of negotiations between the two parties. Details of the terminated ACE agreement The agreement between USA Cricket and ACE, founded in 2019, granted ACE exhausted rights that went much further than just operating major and Minor League cricket. USA Cricket now claims that the deal: Was negotiated with questionable management conditions with an ACE Insider on USA Crickets Board

ACE granted considerable control over USA crickets Finance and operational activities

Prevented the US from having cricket Opportunities for sponsorship, broadcast and partnership With other organizations Why USA Cricket ended the ACE deal USA Cricket stated that Ace had consistently did not meet important contractual obligations For several years, including: Not offering financial support to national team programs

No promised cricket -infrastructure projects deliver

Observing obligations to good governance and transparency USA Cricket gave several infringement reports to ACE and tried to solve the problems in good faith, including participation in a mutual standdown on ACES request. However, according to USA Cricket, ACE used the StandDown period to promote the MLCS 2026 season instead of performing meaningful negotiations. Response to ACES -Rechtszaak and Claims ACE claims that it complies with the agreement and that the termination of the US crickets damages the national team and the sport. USA Cricket firmly denies this story and stated that the termination was: Based on documented, repeated infringements

Made to protect sports integrity in the United States USA Cricket referred to the response of the courts to the ACES motion and noted that the judge stated: Although the contract grants the exclusive rights of ACE to develop and commercialize the national teams, ACE does not possess that it is a voluntary response from ACE to the termination of the USA crickets of the contract, courts generally do not consider any self -confused damage as irreparable. Looking ahead: dedication to growth and administration USA Cricket emphasized that the primary mission is to Let the game grow at every level From grassroots to national teams while adhering to strong administrative standards. The organization actively cooperates with domestic stakeholders, the International Cricket Council (ICC)And other partners to guarantee stability and progress within our cricket. This was not an easy decision, but it was a necessary, The statement concluded. Our focus is now on future building confidence, supporting our players and members and creating a strong basis for cricket to succeed in America.

