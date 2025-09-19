How to look at Thursday evening football match: time, streaming, channel

49ers turn to Mac Jones, Caleb Williams stays under fire Joe Rivera and Chris Bumbaca from USA Today exercise some of the most striking over reactions from week 2 of the NFL season 2025. Sports seriously

The Thursday evening football match today with the Miami Dolphins And Buffalo Bills will only be streamed Amazon Prime Videowith a kick -off tonight set before 8:15 pm et.

There is no TV channel for the Game National, although it is available to watch the local TV markets of Buffalo (ABC) and Miami (CBS).

Bills vs. Dolphins starts a 16-game schedule in week 3 of the 2025 NFL season

The accounts are 2-0 on the young season, while the 0-2 dolphins have been a mess. Now the two meet in one Key Divisional Game In Buffalo, one of the four teams as main candidates Separate Super Bowl, according to the Sportsbooks (Baltimore, Green Bay and Philadelphia are the other three).

Josh Allen led the bills to a beautiful prime time comeback about the ravens on Sunday evening football in week 1. What will he do on Thursday evening for a national (streaming) audience?

This is what you need to know about the Thursday evening football match in week 3 with Account dolphins.

On which channel is football on Thursday evening?

On Thursday evening, football is not on a traditional TV channel if you live outside the TV markets of Buffalo or Miami. Instead, Bills-Dolphins is available to streamPrime video.

Kick -off: 8:15 pm.

8:15 pm. TV channel:No national; Buffalo Market Only: WKBW (chapter 7), ABC; Miami Market Only: CBS.

How to stream football on Thursday evening: Bills Dolphins

The Dolphins-Bills game is available for streaming Prime video. Viewers need a smart device with an internet connection and an excellent subscription to view the game.

Watch on Thursday evening football on Prime Video

Bills Dolphins start time tonight

The Miami Dolphins Visit the Buffalo Bills At 8:15 pm today in an AFC East Division Matchup on Thursday evening football in week 3 of the NFL season 2025.

Date: Thursday, September 18.

Thursday, September 18. Start time: 8:15 pm.

8:15 pm. Location:Bee Highmark stageOrchard Park, New York.

Thursday evening football announcers at Prime

Play-by-Play: Al Michaels.

Color analysis: Kirk Herbstreit.

Sideline Reporter: Kaylee Hartung.

The Hall of Famer Al Michael's teams with Kirk Herbstreit in the TV stand, with Kaylee Hartung as the sideline reporter.

Bills Dolphin's prediction for Thursday evening football match

Joe SchadPalm Beach Post (Dolphin): The accounts are 1starand 7oneIn the NFL in total attack and defense. The dolphins are 23RDand 26th. Perhaps it will come from the city and play on a short week and have 99% of Gokkersno, take the bills seriously on money line laws, Miami will give an early boost. Miami takes an early lead, while Josh Allen takes the wrestling defense of the dolphins apart in the second half. We say that this is not so bad that experts ask for the work of Mike McDaniel in the immediate aftermath of the game. But 0-3 is 0-3. The choice:Bills 34, Dolphins 21.

Sal MaioranaDemocrat and Chronicle (Accounts): There are a few potentially dangerous elements that can come into play. First of all, the dolphins are a desperate team and that is always something to pay attention, especially in a division game. Secondly, the law of averages must catch up at a certain point for the accounts, right? They owned Miami as New England once had Buffalo. However, that is probably not going to happen on a short week on the road against a Bills team that already makes a strong thing that it is the best in the AFC. If the patriots can place 33 points, 8-from-13 to third/fourth down down and on average 6.1 yards per game against Miami, the bills must be able to do more than enough to surpass the dolphins. The choice: Accounts 31, dolphins 17.

Accounts dolphins opportunities

Sportbooks have the Bills vs Dolphins line to bet on almost two touchdowns.

Spread: Accounts against 12.

Accounts against 12. About/below: 49 points.

49 points. Money line:Bills (-800), Dolphins (+575).

All opportunities are thanks toBetmgmFrom Wednesday evening.

Next week's Thursday evening football match

The NFL Week 4 Thursday evening match contains the Seattle Seahawks in the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West Division Matchup at 8:15 pm et.

Thursday evening football schedule 2025

Here it is full Thursday evening football schedule for the NFL season 2025. All games planned for 8:15 pm et albeit unless stated otherwise. Home team was first mentioned for future competitions.

*Games can be bent twice between weeks 14-16. Teams must receive a cancellation period of three weeks before the competition can be bent.