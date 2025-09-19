



WASHINGTON The field hockey team of Georgetown University welcomes Big East Foe temple in the Heuveltop for the home opener of 2025. The Hoyas will compete against the owls on Kehoe Field at 1 p.m. and play for the first time since the 2022 campaign on campus. Keep in mind that spectator chairs are extremely limited on Kehoe Field and that fans are strongly encouraged to bring their own. A live statistics link can be found on www.guhoyas.com. About the Hoyas Georgetown (2-4) went to lose 0-2 at Richmond and VCU last weekend.

Caroline Suko scored the only goal in a 2-1 loss against the spiders while Lily Saal An assist added. She fahey And Alex Duff Combined for five saves against Richmond.

scored the only goal in a 2-1 loss against the spiders while An assist added. And Combined for five saves against Richmond. In the year, Sydney Yodh De Hoyas picks up three goals and two assists for eight points while Izzy Lee Has two goals and an assist for five points. Both Saal (1 goal, 2 assists) and Suko (2 goals) have four points.

De Hoyas picks up three goals and two assists for eight points while Has two goals and an assist for five points. Both Saal (1 goal, 2 assists) and Suko (2 goals) have four points. In the goal, Fahey has a 1,23 goal-to-off on average with 13 saves and a .765 savings percentage, while Duff has a 2.67 GAA with 17 rescues and a .680 savings percentage. Exploration stamp The owls are 6-1 on the year after a 2-0 midweek victory over Drexel on Tuesday.

Peyton Rieger leads the temple with four goals and three assists for 11 points, while Mathea Lassalle has four goals for eight points. Both Mara Lenting and Lucia Margro both have three goals and an assist for seven points.

In the goal, Alex Lepore is the goalkeeper of Record for all six wins after placing a 1.39 GAA to deal with 19 Saves and a .704 savings percentage in five starts.

Georgetown and the owls met for the last time in 2024 with Temple won 3-0 at home in Philadelphia. Next After Friday's campaign, the Hoyas will go to New England next weekend for a few games against Providence and Holy Cross.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://guhoyas.com/news/2025/9/18/field-hockey-hosts-temple-in-big-east-home-opener.aspx

