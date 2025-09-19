



The field for the following months Luxembourg Ladies Tennis Masters was confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday, with the fourth edition of the eight-woman Invitational Set that takes place in the Grand Duchys Coque Arena from 9-12 October. In May it was announced that champion of recent years, Kirsten Flipkens, and 2023 winner Anett Kontaveit returned to Luxembourg in 2025. Eugenie Bouchard, who has since been retired by the Hologic WTA Tour, was also revealed to participate in the Line -up. Now the former world no .1 Angelique Kerber has registered to play the tournament for the first time. Frances AlizCornet and Spains Anabel Medina Garrigues are also debuting, with previous participants Kim Clijsters and Barbora Strycova who complete the field. Tickets can be purchased here: Tickets | rare

For 25 years, Luxembourg played host for a popular WTA 250 -stop, organized by the same group, International Womens Tennis Promotion (IWTP). From the first staging in 2022, when Clijsters defeated Fellow Hall of Famer Martina Hingis in the final, the Legends Tournament had a strong support from Luxembourg Royal Family, the government, the business community and fans. Every year the event, which is mounted by an army of 90 volunteers, a program of panel discussions, tennis clinics and sponsor involvement – and the tournament organizers donate to the WTA Foundation as a show of friendship and solidarity. Luxembourg continues to offer a wonderful platform for men's knowledge and with the fantastic field of WTA legends that have been assembled, fans are responsible for a treat, said Ann Austin, executive director of the WTA Foundation. In addition to the entertainment on the field, the efforts of the community to use the power of sport are very special. We appreciate the IWTPS -previous support of the WTA Foundations mission to promote a healthy lifestyle and to authorize women and girls and I wish everyone a fantastic week.



Getty images This year's field will compete for a share of 110,000 in prize money, with 50,000 awarded to the champion. Before the action starts, a gala dinner is emphasized by the presentation of the Jana Novotna Award, who celebrates a dedicated lawyer of Ladies Tennis. Earlier receivers include Ana Ivanovic, Daniela Hantuchova, Andrea Petkovic and Luxembourg's own Mandy Minella.

