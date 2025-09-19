



Boston University (2-3, 0-0 pl) vs. American (1-4, 0-0 pl) Friday, September 19 | 4 p.m.

New Balance Field | Boston, Ma

ESPN+ Boston University vs. Bryant (2-3) Sunday, September 21 | 13.00

New Balance Field | Boston, Ma

ESPN+ X/Twitter:@Bugameday|@Trierfh The field hockey team of Boston University will close a homing area this weekend and organize American in the Patriot League opener on Friday (September 19) before he faces Bryant on Sunday (September 21). Terrier Facts BU will close off-game homing class and a piece of six out of seven games in New Balance Field to open the season.

The Terrierse comes out of a 1-0 victory on Sunday-no.4 Boston College after winning their first victory of the season 4-2 triumph over Quinnipiac-two days before.

Senior Caroline O'Brien Has had a hand in BUs last six goals with two goals and four assists during the piece.

Has had a hand in BUs last six goals with two goals and four assists during the piece. O'Brien was named the Patriot League – -attacking player of the week on Monday while he was first -year students Delfi Coulo Was tabbed pl Rookie of the week and junior Sophie Ortyl was selected as PL goalkeeper of the week.

Was tabbed pl Rookie of the week and junior was selected as PL goalkeeper of the week. Coulo scored the winner against BC for her first collegial goal and decorated a career-best 10 Saves in her second collegial shutout.

Seven from O'Brien's team-best eight points (2G, 4A) arrived last weekend.

First -year Molly Driscoll and junior Nicole Lauro have scored two goals each this season.

and junior have scored two goals each this season. Senior Martha Coulo And Laurobotheared spots on the in the preseason All-Patriot League team.

And Laurobotheared spots on the in the preseason All-Patriot League team. Ortylhas a .778 Save percentage and 2.00 goals by this season.

Seniors Maddie Hudson And Celia harmful serve this year as co-captains.

And serve this year as co-captains. Sally Starr is the head coach of the Terriers in her 45th season. Explore the eagles After opening the year with a 10-0 win against William & Mary, American has four consecutive, most recently victim to a 2-0 shutout against Penn on Sunday.

The Eagles were chosen second in the Patriot League for the season survey.

Senior Agustina Roffo de Patriot League for the midfielder of the Year-Leidt The team in points (7) and goals (3) and was accompanied by Junior Emilia Winkler in the PL-Voordeld All-League team.

Junior Jordan Reicherhas added five points to two goals and an assist.

Senior Pauline Gineste is in her first year as the best time in the team and sport is currently a .700 savings percentage and 1.80 goals against average. Series History vs. AMERICAN BU is 13-8 in 21-daily meetings with the Eagles, but American has won five of the last six meetings.

Last season, the terriers dropped a 2-0 road game in the regular season before they were reversed 1-0 against the Eagles in the semi-final of the Patriot League.

The schools met for the first time during the 1997 season. Explore the bulldogs Bryant went 2-2 on a seasonal opening four-game homing class with victories over New Haven and Stonehill.

Recently the Bulldogs dropped a 4-0 match in Providence last Friday.

Bryant was chosen sixth in the poll of the America East for the season.

Junior Callie Caito leads the team in points (9) and goals (4) while second -year Megan Smith has five points on two goals and an assist.

In the goal, Junior Sara Desousa and second-year Maudvan Lierop have split this season so far and have combined for a 1.65 goals-to-average and a .692 savings percentage. Series History vs. Bryant BU and Bryant met each other once before when the Terriers opened the 2017 season with a 4-0 win over the Bulldogs at New Balance Field. Next BU will visit Holy Cross for a Patriot League match next Friday (September 26).

Play time in Worcester is set at 3 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goterriers.com/news/2025/9/18/field-hockey-to-close-homestand-with-american-bryant.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos