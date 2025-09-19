Sports
Lawyer who was lied about Oxford Degree (and cricket skills) was eliminated
Caught.
A brilliant successful KC who was to study at the University of Oxford to an interview panel Fibbed and a really good cricket player was excluded.
Anu Mohindru, who was a member of Foundry Chambers and who until this week was also the chairman of the Cricket Club of Essex County, was confronted with two charges of professional misconduct for it and claimed that he was studying medicines at Oxford University and that he was a qualified doctor.
When the lawyer, blessed with a voice as a side according to a testimony, applied to join 23 Essex Street Chambers in 2013, he told the interviewers that he had studied medicine at the University of Oxford and repeated the claim in his resume.
He also said he had played cricket for the bar, the cricket club of the eyelashes and the MCC, and that he was a cricket blue and represented Oxford in a Varsity match against Cambridge.
His brag about his bravery on the Wicket proved his undo. Two of his interviewers were enthusiastic cricketers, and something about his account gave them doubts about what he said, the public prosecutor said at his Bar Standards Board Tribunal.
When they groove after the interview in his CV, their suspicions grew. Quite unusually, his CV stated that he had only spent one year at the University of Oxford, from 1993 to 1994, and it also did not mention his college.
After a heated phone call with Mohindru, he withdrew his request.
They followed the university and the Medical School Mohindru claimed and discovered that neither had no record of him.
BSB Tribunal Chair Nicholas Ainley said that Mohindru had told the interviewers a reckless, foolish and completely unnecessary lie about studying in Oxford and doubled in his resume.
Ainley told him of the second indictment that he had claimed to be a doctor, that with sincere regret we find the first to be proven to be proven.
In mitigation, Mark Harries KC said that Mohindru had made a “gross error of judgment” that was not -advanced, completely foolish and unnecessary and who had returned to chase him.
The contribution that [Mohindru] Has demonstrated at the bar, weighs on demonstrably heavier than the damage to the reputation of the appeal that has now been caused by the revelation of his dishonesty 12 years ago, he said.
Mohindru had to sell his house and lived in accommodation that was provided by the school where his wife works as a teacher, and he also had a threatening tax assessment that he cannot pay.
But the chair of the tribunal said it was impossible to discover that the soothing circumstances on the side outweigh his misconduct and ordered him to be eliminated.
It did not help that the side had not argued guilty. We cannot believe that he denied the charges that he had the right to do that, but he called on accusations of much more serious unfairness to others, Ainley said.
Mohindru has to pay the BSBS costs of 54,780, and on Sunday he also went off with immediate effect as a board member of Essex County Cricket Club.
In a statement, the club said that it would like to describe, thanks to Anu for his leadership and important contribution during his time as chairman of the club.
A spokesperson for Foundry Chambers jumped about the uncomfortable fact of his rent and said that the allegations relate to behavior more than 12 years ago before he came to Chambers. We have no further comments.
