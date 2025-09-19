Week 4 Top 10 College Football matches: Auburn-Oklahoma, Texas Tech-Utah and Illinois-Indiana

Don't be discouraged by the fact that there are no traditional blockbusters on this slate. Conference promotion is warm and there are a number of games that must form the stage for the fleshy part of the schedule, including three ranked matchups. This is a Saturday for those who know Ball, starting with a local kick -off of 10.00 in Salt Lake City and ending with a Big ten After Dark competition that will stretch until Sunday morning for people in the eastern time zone. Sounds beautiful.

Here are the top 10 games of week 4, starting with a few honorable mentions and counting.

Honorable mention: Iowa in Rutgers (Fri.), Arkansas in Memphis, Maryland in Wisconsin, Syracuse in Clemson, Noord -Texas in Army, West Virginia in Kansas, Byu in Ecu, Washington in Washington State

(All point spreads are courtesy betmgm. All kick -off times are east and Saturday unless stated otherwise.)

10. Smu (2-1) on TCU (2-0), afternoon, ESPN2

Unfortunately, the 104th episode of the Iron Skillet will be the last for the near future between these DFW rivals. TCU and Gunlinging Quarterback Josh Hoover have looked strong by two games and expecting to fight in the Big 12. Smu, who comes from a play -off from a university football in 2024, must avoid a second loss after blowing a late lead to Baylor a few weeks ago.

Line: TCU -7

9. Michigan State (3-0) at no. 25 USC (3-0), 11 p.m., Fox

The people in East Lansing have to rest for this 11 p.m. local kick -off. The Spartans look in year 2 under coach Jonathan Smith, but has not yet confronted with a team of USCS caliber. It could be said similar from the Trojans, who drove to 3-0 last weekend with a comfortable road victory on Purdue. USCS attack has set up, an average of 55 points per match behind Quarterback Jayden Maiava, which leads FBS in QB -Rating (215.53) and Yards per attempt (14.1).

Line: USC -18.5

8. Tulane (3-0) at no. 13 OLE Miss (3-0), 3.30 pm, ESPN

Tulane can set up his claim as the top group of 6 team with upset over the rebels. The team already has a power conference victories over Northwestern and Duke, and a ranked victory against the SEC would give it a lead at fellow -American conference -the USF. Byu Transfer Quarterback Jake Retzlaff will be wild and will probably compete against Austin Simmons for Ole Miss, who expects coach Lane Kiffin back from injury after Trinidad Chambliss has started against Arkansas. Kiffins Squad already has two sec victories, but gets a heavy non -conference drawing with number 3 LSU that will appear next week.

Line: Ole Miss -12.5

7. South Carolina (2-1) at no. 23 Missouri (3-0), 7 pm, ESPN

The GameCocks crumbled against Vanderbilt last Saturday, lost 31-7 and committed four turnover. Even worse, Star Quarterback Lanorris Sellers left the game due to an injury, although he is probably mentioned on this injury report this week. South Carolina needs him at the top of his match against a white -glowing Missouri, led by transfer QB Beau Pribula and an impressively balanced attack. Both teams have brutal schedules, each with five currently arranged opponents on the docket after this, making a prime-time matchup a crucial on Saturday.

Line: Missouri -10.5

6. Arizona State (2-1) in Baylor (2-1), 7:30 PM, Fox

It is not the largest BIG 12 game of the day (more about that below), but it is a good one. Both teams stumbled against SEC opponents in the type of showcases that the Big 12 needs to win to earn broader respect, but don't have that distracted from a few conference opportunities with star power. Baylor Quarterback Sawyer Robertson is second in the FBS in transient yards (1,070) and Touchdowns (10) to three games, and Arizona recently quoted Quarterback Sam Leavitt and receiver Jordyn Tyson for one of the best touchdowns that you Ze Ze Ze Ze Zt.

Line: Baylor -2.5



Real first -year Quarterback Bryce Underwood has two passing touchdowns and two hasty touchdowns for Michigan. (Gregory Shamus / Getty images)

5. No. 21 Michigan (2-1) in Nebraska (3-0), 3.30 pm, CBS

The bubble wrap is officially by Michigan True First -year Quarterback Bryce Underwood. It worked against Central Michigan, when Underwood threw 235 Yards (1 TD, 1 Int) and ran for another 114 yards and two touchdowns in a 63-3 routes for the Wolverines. Now see what it looks like against a Nebraska side that issues Cincinnati in week 1 before he defeated Akron and Houston Christian with a combined total of 127-7. Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola against Underwood is the headliner in a matchup that the Big Ten -Hierarchy should bring in clearer focus.

Line: Michigan -2.5

4. Florida (1-2) at no. 4 Miami (3-0), 7:30 PM, ABC

The hurricanes are perhaps a car that derailed the USF-Hype train last week with a 49-12 that dripped the same USF that Florida defeated a few weeks ago. Miami Quarterback Carson Beck is your favorite of Heisman, who leads a powerful attack that produces 40-plus points a match against one of the better non-conference slates. Miamis Defense also looks improved, which is bad news for Florida after DJ Lagway had threw five interceptions in the loss for LSU. Head coach Billy Napiers chair is preheated again, and the Gators have to show something desperately with a good week, followed by a few top 10 opponents in Texas and Texas A&M.

Line: Miami -7.5

3. No. 9 Illinois (3-0) at no. 19 Indiana (3-0), 7:30 PM, NBC

That's right: the Big Ten Game of the Week, and one of the best tilting of the weekend, has Illinois and Indiana. A top 20 collision between two of the competitions more fatal football programs in the past century. It has been their first ranked meeting since 1950. Underdog stories are a tough sale in the Big ten, but it deserves these two, each of which comes from one of the best performances in school history in 2024. Whether they can really compete in the title race of the 2025 Conference title race is still to be seen, but the Victor deserves to be taken seriously. Maybe also the loser.

Line: Indiana -6

2. No. 17 Texas Tech (3-0) at no. 16 Utah (3-0), afternoon, Fox

This has the start of a great confrontation between two of the more fascinating and talented teams in BIG 12. And although it is early, the outcome can have a significant impact on the title of the conference and playoff races. Utah has reflected from a disappointing 2024 with a new attack with a new coordinator Jason Beck, a dynamic quarterback with a double threat in Devon Dampier, and one of the best attacking lines in the country. Texas Tech has not confronted much competition by three games, but the expensive transfer class has seen the role in three consecutive eruptions, including a stacked line of defense. With regard to the state of Iowa, the winner of this one safes to the top of the Big 12 Power Rankings.

Line: Utah -3

1. No. 22 Auburn (3-0) at no. 11 Oklahoma (3-0), 3:30 PM, ABC

There is a lot to grab with this game. It is the Jackson Arnold Bowl, with Auburn's former five -star recruit that returns to his former team. On the other hand, Oklahomas is a new quarterback, John Mate, who has the second best gambling opportunities in the Heisman Trophy Race. It is also a matchup of two teams and head coaches that came in the season with a healthy skepticism, but now are Jockey to fight in the SEC and CFP race after each has collected a quality of Non Conference: the Sooners about Michigan and the Tigers about Baylor. Both teams seem to rise, but there is a lot of momentum at stake in this.

Line: Oklahoma K16.5

(Top photo of Jackson Arnold: Stacy Revere / Getty Images)