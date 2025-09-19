Georgia Tech Football: Things I think I know – Temple

We needed a final explanation as underdogs to prove that we outgrown that title. This was the most expected game that the jackets had in a long time, and it has realized the hype and much more. I said that 2025 was the season to cement Georgia Tech as a legitimate competition, and a victory against Clemson did exactly that. Greg Mcelroy called us a gigantic murderer, Josh Pate called Haynes King an American icon and we had voices as high as #8 in the AP poll. Buy the media in, buy the AP poll and buy the fans. Pun meant, I have never seen so much buzz around the program in my life. However, we must not forget that it has only been three weeks. There is still a lot of season left to play, and we cannot let the hype come to our mind, or we will be entangled in a fall. We have a match against Temple this weekend to simmer things down, but that doesn't mean it can be overlooked. Every week is important, and as coach Key said, the beauty of this game is that every week is larger than the next. The more you win, the brighter the lights. The jackets must retain this mentality, because the temple must be treated as considerably as Clemson as we want to keep rolling. This is what I think I know when we look to reach 4-0.

We made it 3-0, but we can be so much better

The most positive thing that came from this victory is that Tech did not play near his ceiling anywhere. Fortunately, sales and penalties were cleared (only three penalties and zero turnover!) But looking back we should have gained that game much more than we did. I know it is rare that a team once plays perfectly, but it is hopeful and exciting to see that if we can continue to build our success, we can beat everyone. Limit stupid mistakes and cute fourth-down playcalling, and this could Be a playoff team. Our schedule looks more favorable as the season progresses, because many of our upcoming opponents struggled early. For example, Virginia Tech has just been lost to Old Dominion and fired head coach Brent Pry, Duke has not been able to take advantage of large competitions, and Wake Forest just looks bad. We will be preferred to win in every match before Cofh, and for some reason that feels like. ESPN gives us only an 8% chance of staying unbeaten on the year, which makes sense. Unfortunately, Key has a loss record against non-advanced ACC enemies on 14-15. We always lose a game that we should not do, but I really think this is the year that the key can be rejected. Keyword could. I will not dive too far in week four, but the schedule really leans in our favor this season. I am nervous and yet happy to see how far the jackets can go.

We have some great fans.

Even Dabo Sweeney has attributed some of our victories to the stadium environment this weekend. The atmosphere was absolutely electric and I am convinced that it played a major role in victory. Fans showed up early, Stailin and packed the stadium, which encouraged the jackets with incredible energy. Everywhere I looked, people were passionate, excited and hopeful not about the game, but about the future of these teams. Let's last for the rest of the season.

Temple has fought a tough fight lately

Temple went 1-6 in 2020, 3-9 from 2021 to 2024, and has lost five opponents. Their last P4 victory was against, you guessed it, Georgia Tech. We have stolen temples head coach, and they were looking for revenge with a 24-2 victory in 2019. I completely erased this from my memory, because it can fall as one of the most overlooks, but shameful losses in program history. It is time for us to take the crown back and to give them their 10th straight power four losses. De Uilen took a heavy loss for Oklahoma last weekend after opening the season 2-0. Now the road is not easier that they will be confronted with another ranked opponent this weekend before they dive in American Conference Play, where matches against Tulane, Navy and Noord -Texas wait. Temple has a considerable chance of completely surpassing the three-win and possibly even making a bowl game. Head coach KC Keeler took over the program in 2024 and wants to rebuild the temple to what they were when it could consistently win in the years 2010.

Temple looked improved in their first two trips when they defeated their opponents with a decent margin, something they recently had difficulty with. In their first match against Umass, Temple Quarterback Evan Simon threw six touchdowns in their 42-10 victory for a school record. In week two, they drove to Howard and then got the boot against Oklahoma, which was no surprise. Evan Simon has been a promising veteran QB for the owls, with 497 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions in the year. However, this attack still has a lot to prove. When playing a good opponent, Temple only put 105 meters from total attack on the day. However, they can still be a challenge for the jackets, because their attack has a lot of exercise, second in the nation at Motion Plays. We are a disciplined team and discipline will play a huge factor in the question of whether Temple is successful on the attack. Key said that he is impressed by the tape of this team and that they have a bright future with a throat at the reins.

Aidan Birr has officially stamped his name as a technical legend

Put on the statue! In all seriousness, Birr Stilletjes has put together a great career as a yellow jacket. He has had some ups and downs, but now has several technical records. He has the highest field target percentage in technical history at 80.9%, is in the top five in career points with 208 and has now bound the school record for the longest field goal on 55 Yards. For the record, it would have been good from 60. He demonstrably changed the process of the 2024 season after his 44-Yard field goal against FSU, and last weekend he could also have changed the 2025 route.

The defense must start making negative games

Tech ended the match against Clemson with Zero Sacks and Zero Tackles-For-Loss. That's correct, there were zero Negative games. That leaves us with one bag totally against FBS opponents. We have to force teams in third and long situations if we want a chance of real success this season. Our line of defense is so far the largest weakness of the year and they have been exposed last weekend. She sometimes saved the secondary. In many situations, Klubnik would take a step back to throw and have no recipients to throw, but could just stand in the pocket for a few seconds. We should not only start getting these bags and TFLs, but also the pressure on the quarterback in general.

Wow. I really can't believe how incredible it was to be a fan of Georgia Tech last weekend. It is now back to reality, because we have to avoid the hangover and easily remove the temple. We will see what type of team we have this week how they respond to the attention. If it is worth something, I have very little doubt that coach Key and Haynes King will let this team sleep. Let us achieve a dominant victory against the owls this weekend.

Another nice piece that I wanted to record is that ESPN reported that the Georgia Tech vs. Clemson Game had a TV audience of 4.8 million viewers, with a peak of 7.7 million in the last minutes. The yellow jackets have made their presence impossible to ignore and their impact is felt.

