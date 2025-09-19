Club Watch – Wales Premier Club Cricket Weekend 20





Bangor CC won the North Wales Cricket League Premier Division, because an 8-wicket victory over St. Asaph CC gave them an 11-point gap over the second place Brymbo CC. The Premier League Club Cricket season in Wales came to an end when the final round of matches in Noord -Wales was closed on Saturday 13 September, after the Men's T20 Finals Day in Sophia Gardens, planned to take place on Sunday 14 September due to a bad prediction. We hope that you enjoyed the weekly scores and updates of this summer's Premier League Club in Wales, and we congratulate the winners of the competitions and cups for their performances during the season. South Wales Premier Cricket League (Division One) winners of men – St. Fagans Cricket Club

Winners of the North Wales Cricket League (Premier Division) of men – Bangor Cricket Club

Winners of the South Wales Cricket League (Premier Division) of Ladies – The Panters Cricket Club

Winners of the Welsh Cup Men – Pontarddulais Cricket Club North Wales Men's Premier League Bangor CC 128/2 (N Scott 61*, N Rehman 37) Beat St Asaph CC 126 (D Midgley 50; F Kasner 4/15, n Rehman 3/9) by 8 Wickets. Brymbo CC 154/1 (J Underwood 66*, C Taylor 65*) Vefa Conwy CC 153 (D Davies 50, L Tawhai 34) by 9 Wickets. Park Park CC 122/2 (J Billington 56*) Vesta Bethesda CC 118 (I de Silva 7/40) by 8 Wickets.

