Bjrn Borg Memoir documents heavy drug use, cancer, recovery
Impossibly talented and unmistakably handsome, BJRN Borg transcended its station as one of the greatest tennis players on the planet in the 1970s, turning into a teenage idol in the upper crust, a symbol of silent stoicism and the pole towards his most important rival, the fiery John Mcenoe.
Nicknamed the Ice Borg, the Blonde Sweden became a global superstar, who won 11 Grand Slam titles five consecutive Wimbledons and opens six French and grew to hate every minute.
Borg retired abruptly in 1981 at the age of 26 and disappeared for more than 40 years. That does not mean his life after tennis has not been moved, and he unpacks it all in an autobiography, Hearts, That will be released in the US on Tuesday
The only thing I could think of was how I no longer heard in this world and how miserable my life had become, Borgt writes about his decision to walk away from the sport he had conquered, but in turn had consumed him.
The thoughts became heavier with the second, and suddenly everything felt cold and crushing. Now I knew that there was absolutely no joy about me.
His life is one of privileges, but had also been deprived of meaning for years, he said in a video interview with the guardian. In the memoir, which was released Thursday in the United Kingdom, Borg, 69, dispassionately recounts the heavy cocaine and alcohol abuse that began shortly after he walked away from tennis, his recent bout with prostate cancer and finding inner peace and a measure of happiness with his third wife, Patricia Stfeld, Two Sons and Two Grandsons.
I was lost in this world, Borg said about his drug use from the eighties. I had no help. I had no team or agents to push myself in the right way. I did everything alone, I had no help at that time and it is very difficult to repair yourself.
He was established in the famous New York City Nightclub Studio 54, parties with rock stars Mick Jagger, Elton John, Rod Stewart and Sting. He later moved in Los Angeles and spent time in the Playboy Mansion. The place was full of temptations of all species, and it was difficult to say no, Borg writes.
Although he was always quiet and reserved, Borg cultivated many friendships during his playing career, including with colleague -Tennis -Superstars Mcenroe, Jimmy Connors, Iliy Nstase and Vitas Gerulaitis. Yet he broke the ties with them when he stopped tennis and expressed during his interview.
I have not kept in touch with the players, he said. When I left tennis, I left all my friends. I left everything behind. And that was a big mistake. I went to another audience, people who were interested in sport. That's why I started drugs and pills and drinks.
Borg admits different falls in the 1990s when he also made a short tennis co -loft. He met Stfeld in 1999 and writes that he has remained drug -free since then. He also slowly re -introduced himself into a polite society.
He had avoided to go to Wimbledon for years, ashamed of what he had become, but in 2000 he returned for a parade on the Millennium Championships. Former champions were introduced and Borg received the loudest ovation.
[Wimbledon] Invited me all the time, but I didn't feel comfortable, he said. The way ID lived, what had happened, all these things. But one day shortly after I met Patricia, I said, now I feel ready to go back to my favorite tournament. And since then I have been back almost every year.
Towards the end of the autobiography, Borg also dives into his struggle with advanced prostate cancer, which required surgery in 2014. He is in remission, but says that doctors told him that sleeping cancer cells remain in his body.
A few days after the operation, the surgeon said, this was really, very bad. But you are okay, Borg said. I have these sleeping cancer cells. They can sleep for many years, but they could come out and give me problems. I just have to wait. I have to go back for six monthly checks. At the moment I feel good, no problem.
Borg says that he feels at ease and has earned $ 36 million in career prize money and more than double that in notes and investments. He enjoys simple pleasures and does not express regret for stopping professional tennis that is so young. However, he still loves sport.
I want to spend a lot of time with the family, said Borg. Stay involved in tennis, to travel, to watch tennis, to spend time with my tennis friends, with the people who love tennis, but to be with the family, with the children, with the grandchildren, that is very important to me.
