



Fair bank – The Athletics Department of the University of Alaska Fairbanks has today announced a three-year expansion of its media rights partnership with Flohockey, so that Nanooks Division I Hockey Live will be streamed throughout the country during the 202728 season. Flohockey, one of the leading digital platforms for all levels of hockey coverage, has been the exclusive streaming house of Nanooks Hockey since 2019-2020. The new agreement is expanding that relationship and offers fans constant access to every home game, as well as additional functions such as highlights, repetitions on request and extensive coverage. “This extension is a big win for our program and for Nanooks fans everywhere,” said Nathan Pearsall The Nanooks' Sports Information Director and Hockey Media Contact. “Flohockey has been a great partner to help us show our team and make contact with alumni, families and supporters from coast to coast.” Flohockey is currently broadcasting various NCAA Division I hockey programs, as well as an Aszesextensive coverage of Junior and International Hockey. With this renewed agreement, Alaska Nanooks Hockey remains a cornerstone of the Hogeschoolhockey -Line -up of the platform. Fans can continue access to Nanooks games with a Flohockey subscription to this link. About Alaska Nanooks Hockey

The Alaska Nanooks Hockey team competes as a NCAA Division I independent and has a proud history that goes back to 1925. Representative of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the Nanooks are a staple of the Fairbanks municipality and remains one of the most unique programs of college hockey. About Flohockey

Flohockey, part of FloSports, is the most important digital destination for hockey fans, which delivers live and on-demand coverage of university, junior, international and professional competitions. Flohockey connects fans with the sport they love with extensive access via streaming, mobile and connected devices. Follow the 'nooks IG – @Nanookshockey

X – @Nanookshockey

FB – Alaska Nanooks Hockey

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://alaskananooks.com/news/2025/9/19/mens-ice-hockey-nanooks-hockey-signs-three-year-media-deal-with-flohockey.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos