Pat Rafters Swashbuckling Tennis and releasing the sport around the world

My local beach is a few minutes' drive, so I surf there, come back to do a little work on the building and then play a little padel. Lifes good, size.

A smiling PAT ramp speaks from his 70-hectare house next to Broken Head, south of Byron Bay, on the Australian east coast. Now that 52 and 22 years removed from pension from tennis, the former world number 1 and double US Open Champion still shines the kind of relaxed satisfaction that defined him as a player, when he destroys crowds with his easy charm and swashbuckling service and volley.

In contrast to many important characters of the nineties and 2000s, traveling the world in the shadow of the sport he once conquered has little allure for the Australian, who extensively invested in real estate during and after his career. My life is too good, size, he said. But he now does it for at least a few days thanks to a phone call from one of his greatest rivals at the start of the year.

Rafter ran Andre Agassi in three straight Wimbledon semi -finals around the turn of the century and won two of them before they lost in the final on both occasions. Nine months ago, Agassi called his old rival in his role as leader of Team World at De Laver Cup, the annual three -day league between a team consisting of the best players in Europe, and a composed of the best of the rest of the world. Agassi invited Rafter to be his vice captain.



Pat Rafter with Andre Agassi in San Francisco at the Laver Cup. (Ezra Shaw / Getty images)

Rafter and Agassi have stayed friends since they hang their rackets, and Rafter was pretty bone in response. It depends a bit, I think, size. It depends on how much work you have to do, he remembers that they say. But the nature of their partnership appealed to him.

It is really important if you go into this kind of work, whether it is Davis Cup or Laver Cup, that kind of yin and yang have a little bit, and I and Andre have that, said Rafter, not only refers to their different personalities, but to their opposing game styles: Agassi de Baseliner, Rafter the Serv-and-Volleyer.

It makes it fun. I look forward to the challenge. They are even contradictions in their chosen sport after Tennis Agassi made his pro pickleball debut this year, while Rafter is an international padel player.

I think a pickleball is a real game of tennis to be honest, Rafter said.

Rafter said that he will take the lead of Team Worlds players about the type of guidance they want. After our Open and Davis Cup obligations for Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur, he thinks it is probably more to get them in the right headroom and then freshen them up more than anything.

If the players and everything want to try their ass again and want to go fast, there were also for it, but we really have to measure them and try not to push them too hard.

Part of the role of a captain of Laver Cup is to act as a bridge between different eras. Rafter stopped playing just like Herentennis underwent a large transformation. His last singles match was in 2001, when Serve-and-Volley was still a real strategy but quickly die out. In those years Wimbledon, where Rafter lost an epic final to Goran Ivanievi, three of the four semi-finalists were serving and volleyers.

The following year there was only one, Tim Henman Rafters counterpart of Team Europe at De Laver Cup and even he tended to stay back behind his second portions. A delay in the grass, heavier balls and more powerful rackets meant that hurrying for the net quickly became a fool message, in London and on the rest of the ATP tour.

I just couldn't believe any of the shots that were made, Rafter said.

Some of the returns, so far back, those winners touched. If someone stood back in court that far, you do a kick -service, go to the net and I just started to be passed everywhere. I just thought, this guy plays from his face. I didn't know what was going on, but I couldn't match these guys on a fast, hard court.

I hit a big kicker and then they just touch winners from five meters behind the basic line. I remember that I even came to volley and the ball had a completely different ball flight. Just now, WowIt's different. Nobody really spoke much about it, but the Europeans and South Americans were certainly there.

Rafter was one of the last dedicated Serve and Volleyers to succeed at the highest level, and he skeptical about whether tennis will see another. There is room for someone to mix it to find a way to break rhythms, Rafter said.

But to actually play the real game, you have to do it at a fairly young age. There are subtleties and nuances difficult to teach someone who is 22 years old or on the tour. You are not going to change them to a complete serve-and-volleyer like me, (Stefan) Edberg, Cashy (Pat Cash), that kind of players.

If you look at the generation of people now, they all seem to be at least six feet six (198 cm). And everyone serves absolute guns and that is not the way you serve, where the idea is that you serve the big kick to get to the net to get the court position so that you can make your first volley. Serveing ​​massive serving and coming in is not really the way traditional Serve-Volleys play because you have less time to get to the net, the balls on you much faster.



Pat Rafter reached the Wimbledon final in 2000, then again in 2001 (Simon Brufty / Anycance via Getty Images)

Rafter maximized his understanding of these subtleties. He was a relatively late bloomer, after he won only one ATP title everywhere before he won the US Open in 1997, 24 years old. Mcenroe called him a one-slam-wonder, but Rafter defended the title the following year. As his profile grew after he became a Grand SLAM champion, Raflter was appointed magazines of People magazines that lived in 1997 in 1997. IVE noticed that you look better the more you are opened, you win and win and money you earn, Rafter told GQ in 1999.

That was the year that he became the world no. 1 for a few week. In 2000 and 2001 he reached the final of Wimbledon and lost to Pete Sampras and then Ivanievi, but his last singles match was in the Davis Cup final in November 2001. Rafter officially retired in January 2003.

I was mentally, emotionally done, he said, because I had also managed arm, shoulder and knee injuries.

I felt that ID achieved everything reasonably well, but more than that I felt that I needed something else in my life, and tennis had consumed so many of the first 28 years. The first year or two is a bit tricky, because you have to come to terms with not being in the big situations and to be in Wimbledon and to be and compete for those other places for a position. But then you understand how much works it is necessary to be there.

The Rafter players will have Mentor at De Laver Cup very different matches than his time. Their lifestyle and approaches of the sport are also different.

As Rafter says, in his time we had an absolute bloody ball.

It was 100 percent different. Everyone now also got a camera, damn hell, we would have been in trouble. That's just a fact. I was also a bit of a punk, I had fun. I don't sit here and say that I was a goody-goody two-shoes all the time, everyone was just fun and drink and doing stupid bloody things.

Rafter mainly partyed with his colleague Aussies and said that we were just drunk for four weeks during the last weeks of the calendar because he could not deal with how miserable it was at the end of the year. During a Davis Cup -similar game in 1997, he admitted that he was still drunk for the dead rubber that he had just won.

After his four Grand Slam finals, whether he wins or lose, Raflter would set up a big party. In New York, after his US Open victories, he would take over a back room in the Park Avenue Country Club in Manhattan and open it to all Australians and everyone in the neighborhood to participate in the parties.

We just drank until the sun came up, and I think I had an hour's sleep and immediately went to the trophy ceremony the next day in the park, he said.

After his heartbreaking Wimbledon -Final, Rafter would open the bar with the dog and fox in the village of Wimbledon, where a few hundred people, mainly his fellow countrymen, helped him to take care of pity. Rafters Famous loss for Ivanievi came in 2001 in 2001 that he was really worshiped at home in Australia, with the nickname Saint Pat, partly for donating about half of his American open winning prize money to Children's Charities. This also applies to the opponent of Rafters, whose victory as Wimbledon-Wildcard remains in his fourth final one of the Sports-culture Feel-good stories.

There had to be a loser, and in a final until Monday because of rain and opened to the public, Raflter lost a thriller for an amazing, very unpleasant crowd.

Chaos. Total. Bloody. Chaos, trusses summary of the day. And while hell is able to talk to his Laver Cup players about his successes and the pleasure he had on tour, hell can also explain what it is like to suffer one of Tenniss's greatest disappointments. Rafter was two points of winning the Wimbledon title that he craved above all others, and although he has no regrets of those specific points, it was a loss that took a while to come across.

His relaxed attitude, and the fact that it was Ivanievi who won, appeared that Rafter could handle the defeat and everyone. He did that, but for five years after the final, Rafter would wake up in a cold sweat and thought he thought about what he had done differently.

Does it still gnaw at him? Oh, not now, he said. Add with a smile: it took about 20 years.

At that time he put on a brave face in the dog and fox: I danced and cheered with everyone and sang songs and they wore you on your shoulders and all the aussies and everyone's sphaced drunk and smiling. Then you end up there and go home. I mean, what are you going to do? I don't know what else to do. I don't sit down and cry in a corner.

I was close. There is only one winner of the 128, so I was not good enough. That's all it is. Despite the relaxed personality, Rafter was known for giving absolutely everything on the field. He was so chased, old commentator and broadcaster Mary Carillo told GQ in 1999.

You can't assume that you have defeated it. You have to get in his neck and jump up and down on it. Then it is better to hold a mirror under his nostrils to make sure it is dead.

This fierce competitor has a very different focus on the Laver Cup: Fun. If his players have a good time, he will be convinced that the results will take care of themselves.

Hopefully they buy as much as myself and Andre, he said.

(Top photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty images)