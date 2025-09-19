Kutztown, Pa. This Saturday is Family Day at Kutztown University and there are a few family ties in various autumn teams for KU.

The top-ranking and national number two Hockey team has a trio sisters who drove around Andre Reed Stadium as first-year students Jade Traynor (Pennsburg, PA./UPPER Perkiomen) And Julia Traynor (Pennsburg, Pa./Upper Perkiomen) Join the older sister and 2023 National Champion in Junior Jessica Troynor (Pennsburg, Pa./upper Perkiomen) . In Keystone Arena, the women's volleyball team has a few six-foot-plus middle hitters in second-year-olds Grace White (Pennsburg, Pa./quakertown) and freshmen Ellie White (Pennsburg, Pa./quakertown) .

Each of the two families and five sisters has different stories about how and why they ended up in Kutztown and when they started competing in their respective sports. But even with all the different personalities and stories that this Kwintet offers, there is a common factor between them, comfort around family.

The two older brothers and sisters in their respective families, Jessica and Grace, are valuable sources of information and comfort, trusted faces in an unknown area for their first -year sisters.

“I was actually a bit surprised when she (Jade and Julia) committed because I didn't know if they would stay together,” said Jessica. “They loved it a lot for themselves, but I was open to those who came here because I knew they would fit our program. I was really enthusiastic when they committed themselves because it just gives me the comfort of home and I can give them that too.”

Grace and Ellie started playing volleyball in high school and went into the sport together and played a year apart.

“It was very nice to have her on campus,” said Grace. “Letting your sister come up with this with me is great. We started playing volleyball together and to end our career together, hopefully, is great. Ellie is very witty. It can be the most serious matchmatch point and everyone is tense, but Ellie has a smile on her face, and she is stress -free. I love that.”

For the oldest Traynor, her first two-plus year on campus could not have gone much better. A simple sales argument for its sisters who look at potential vooragers after high school.

“Kutztown and Ku Field Hockey are great in separating our academic and athletic responsibilities,” said Jessica. “We can get great academics and are taught by great professors who have put us for life, and then we can also excel athletically at the highest level. I wanted the best of both worlds and I told them they would get that here.”

The Traynor Twins have appreciated Jessica, but also for the Kufh program Aller.

“This first year from high school to university can be a challenge, but having Jessica here made it all the better,” said Julia. “We have a great relationship and she has been so helpful to me.”

“The past two months have been great,” said Jade. “In the beginning away from home was tough, but I was comforted and welcomed by my team from the first day. Everyone and everyone on campus was great to be part of.”

Just like most other first -year student who go to university, Ellie has had to juggle many new responsibilities, while he also tries to meet different people and make new friends.

“It was really fun,” Ellie said during her first semester on campus. “It has really been a family type atmosphere. Since the first week of the preseason we really saw each other alone in practice and what wasn't. I tried to find my group of friends and get my bearings on campus. But when I need her, Grace is always there.”

That only shows the type of person who is grace to everyone around her, always with a smile on her face.

“Grace is very compassionate and is always there for everyone,” said Ellie. “She is always there to listen to you and to help in every way she can. After high school I was not sure if I wanted to keep playing, but when the opportunity was to go to Kutztown and to continue playing with Grace, I could not pass that on.”

Julia was the last of the twins who are committed to a university, and she actually had serious thoughts about bringing her talents to another school in the PSAC.

“The last clinic I went here really changed thoughts and made sure I wanted to bind to Kutztown,” said Julia. “The team was very hospitable and the surroundings around them and the campus was fun. Before I was really close to going East Stroudsburg. I was on the side of I would be fine if Jade and I would go our own way, but at the end of the day I couldn't imagine that I was playing against her.”

Having two teammates from the same family in a university team does not happen often. There are always rivalry between brothers and sisters and those who want to create their own path, but the three trayors could not be in a happier place together.

“I love it and I love it,” said Jade. “You can see the connections that we have on the field of just playing together for that long. It's very nice.”

So, what is the difference so far in the first year of collegial volleyball together compared to high school?

“It has been a lot more competitive and the will to win is so much higher at the university,” said Grace. “The student athletes are really talented everywhere. But here at Kutztown it is also a large family, which is now funny with my sister here, but we are all really one family.”

Kutztown is at home for a few thousand students, and for the trayors and the whites it is a decision where they feel very comfortable.

“I think it's great that Kutztown is so close to home,” said Ellie. “It is also the perfect size for me from a smaller high school, I wanted to be on a small but unique campus.”