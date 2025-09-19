



Sport is a form of social integration and offer young people an alternative to harmful behavior such as drug abuse, tribalism and other negative influences. Table tennis was first introduced in Somalia in 1972, during the Kacaandka (revolutionary) era, then both boys and girls took part in and reached different Successes. After the collapse of the state, some Gentlemen stood until the sport revives, giving many young people who had never done seen Table tennis for the occasion play. A total of 29 friendly competitions were organized. On August 24 this year a tournament was held at the Yaasiin Cartan Secondary School in Mogadishu, with five teams of both boys and girls. The competition ran for six days and concluded by assigning trophies and medals. Siciid Ahmed, the main teacher of Yaasiin Cartan Secondary School, said his students were happy to discover the game: We didn't have much knowledge of this sport, but when we introduced it to the students, they were overjoyed. The Somali table tennis federation supported us, and the students were one hundred percentage finished. I am very happy that we were able to participate this year. In the meantime, Mohamed Ali, chairman of the Somali table tennis federation, explained that the game arrived for the first time in Somalia in 1972 when a teacher who was sent abroad, returned and introduced to the country. He added that the federation has since succeeded bring in Set up new tables and facilities in Mogadishu, Baidoa and Kismayo. Young players who won prizes in the competition also expressed their passion for the sport: This is our game, and we love it. We want to keep playing and achieve more victories. In comparison with other sports, table tennis is more exciting time passes as fast as you are at the table. Table tennis is considered an accessible and inclusive sport, one that can be played by Both children and parent people. Again, it helps to bring the Somali society together through sport.

