Hello and welcome to the second T20I between Ireland and England from Malahide.
England won the first match on Wednesday by four wickets, chalking up their first win over Ireland in the format. Yes, you heard me right. Phil Salt was in tubthumping form once again with the bat, thrashing 89 off just 46 balls to give Jacob Bethell his first win as an England captain.
Its a sell out just outside Dublin today but unlike the glorious sunny skies above me in deepest Sussex I regret to inform you that it is raining at the moment in Malahide. The forecast isnt that tasty either if the radar is anything to go by.
The toss has been officially delayed and the umpires are due to inspect the pitch at 13.30pm.
Ill let you know as soon as we get any news. In the meantime it might be a case of sitting this one out together so do please get in touch at the usual place with any musings and meanderings.
Important events
James Wallace
Rightto, that's ours today. Apologies for this damp Squib from an OBO. Fingers crossed for better weather on the Emerald Isle for Sunday, I am back for that. Enjoy your afternoon, see you soon!
Taha Hashim
Here is a mini report and a little news from Taha on the ground:
Rain ruined the second Twenty20 international between England and Ireland in Malahide, left the game without a ball bent.
The prospects were low when a damp outfield was the planned start of 1.30 pm delayed and splashes of heavier rain added to the frustration of a sold -out crowd. Ireland, who is already struggling to arrange home fixtures due to budget restrictions, washed away four of their eight games this summer, three without any play.
The parties will return to the same location with a better prediction on Sunday. There will be no English debut in that last T20 for Scott Currie, who flies back to play for Hampshire in their one -day cup final against Worcestershire on Saturday.
Match leave!
You knew it, I knew. This is held by rain.
Still now officially from Malahide. A while ago there was some action with the covers, but in a kicking tires on one fell of the old banger instead of playing opportunities, a kind of way improves considerably.
No news from MalahideTaha seems to think that it is a case of when instead of when they cancel this.
We wait. We quiz?
I think a five about thrash might even have been asked too much todayApparently it is still chopping in Malahide and the crowd has begun to thin out.
However, Brian Withington still feels lyrical:
The thing that struck me most about Phil Salts, two innings is how good he the ball timing. He seems to have illuminated a touch of the outright serious Sweeney style of brutality from the 70s (Liam Livingstone, note) and, instead, has been settled for boxing the ball over the ears as a police committee from the 1950s could have been abandoned by a scallywag -spinder school boy.
Wonderful things.
It spit and now it is back to a light drizzle. Taha is Real Today, corn are earning. I call him Michael Fish but he is too young to know who that is. He is probably too young to know Schaferernaker. No criticism.
My friend/comrade/mentor/squeeze Jon Hotten has also baptized his kill about all things Phil SaltYou have a squizz if you know what is good for you:
But numbers are just a way to express what Phil Salt does, of which he is a part. They love the score to a great symphony, understandable as the method of transport, but hardly like the music. Indeed, you don't have to be able to read the music to listen, in the same way as you can look without the least interest in interpreting the statistics.
So what is it like to look at Phil Salt? What language do we need for that? Because he is not one for the aesthetes or the classicists, right? His conventional photos are not completely beautiful, they do not have the singing or blinding of a Lara or a sharma or a gill. Abhishek, as a left hand, has absent all that mirrored grace at Old Salty. Nobody hangs a salt on their wall.
Instead, Phil Salt hits a new, hard cricket ball as hard as he can, which is indeed very difficult. But that hardly works as a description, right? Were groping for language. What would Arlott say? How would Cardus write it down?
Taha sends a moist missive from Malahide:
Afternoon, everyone. The players of England enjoy a game of reservation on the outfield, but the covers are on the square and the prediction is not the most beautiful. It spits the last hour and if it gets worse … well, it doesn't look great. Unlike Wednesday, this is a sold -out match oh it is now good to match.
Give him the blame, not me.
Taha Hashim is our husband in Malahide. I will try to shop some Intel out of him again. Meanwhile, read his piece about the in form Phil Salt:
Oh this doesn't look good:
Preamble
James Wallace
Hello and welcome to the second T20i between Ireland and England from Malahide.
England won the first game on Wednesday with four wickets and raised their first victory in Ireland in the format. Yes, you heard me well. Phil Salt was again in Tubthumping form with the bat, with 89 on only 46 balls to give Jacob Bethell his first victory as the leader of England.
It is a sold out just outside of Dublin today, but unlike the glorious sunny skies above me in the deepest Sussex that I am sorry to inform you that it is currently raining in Malahide. The prediction is also not as tasty as the radar is something to pass by.
The Worp is officially delayed and the referees must inspect the field at 1.30 p.m.
I will let you know as soon as we get news. In the meantime, it may be a case to leave it together, so contact the usual place with any contemplations and meaves.
