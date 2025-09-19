Ireland against England: Second gentlemen T20 Cricket International leave because of rain as it didn't happen | Cricket

“,”elementId”:”03e82a67-fe37-481f-9479-524efeaa32f5″}]”Attributes”: {“Pepled”: False, “Keyevent”: True, “Summary”: False}, “Blockcreatedon 10.54edt “,” Blockfirstpubliced ​​”: 1758293677000,” Blockfirstpubliceddisplay “:” 10.54edt “,” Blockfirstpubliceddisplay zone “:” 10.54 “,” Title “:” Match “: “:” Match “:” Match “:” Match “:” Match! “,” Contribators “:[]”Primarydateline”: “Fri September 19, September 19, 2025 11.12 EDT”, “Secondarytateline”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Hello and welcome to the second T20I between Ireland and England from Malahide.

England won the first match on Wednesday by four wickets, chalking up their first win over Ireland in the format. Yes, you heard me right. Phil Salt was in tubthumping form once again with the bat, thrashing 89 off just 46 balls to give Jacob Bethell his first win as an England captain.

Its a sell out just outside Dublin today but unlike the glorious sunny skies above me in deepest Sussex I regret to inform you that it is raining at the moment in Malahide. The forecast isnt that tasty either if the radar is anything to go by.

The toss has been officially delayed and the umpires are due to inspect the pitch at 13.30pm.

Ill let you know as soon as we get any news. In the meantime it might be a case of sitting this one out together so do please get in touch at the usual place with any musings and meanderings.

