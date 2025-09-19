There is a lot of talk about honor in the university ball. Football seems to have its own sense of morality, one that is just as loose and forgiving as cruel and unfair. There are always honorable men praised by experts and fans. The Man of the Year Award winners, the Mike Leaches and the Lee Corsos, the Nick Sabans and the Kirk Herbstreits. When I look back on Iowa Football, I can't think of a man who embodies this sense of honor than Kirk Ferentz. In my limited life experience I have discovered that the strongest, self -assured and honorable men all have one feature: stubbornness. And, as I know for sure that you are all aware: there is no more man stubborn in the state of Iowa than Kirk Ferentz. Iowa's overcome Umass was many things. A sigh of relief for some, a relief for many, and finally a wonderful evening to celebrate Kirk Ferentzs record -breaking 206th victory. The most important thing, however, is that Iowa's victories over Umass was unfair.

Saving for rivalry or champion matches, your opponent is rarely received in a positive light. Blowing your opponent with 40 is mainly taboo. Blowing out an opponent who was lost at home from FCS Bryant with 40 points at home? That is just rude. But the air around this victory was different. Together this fandom all seemed to relax in their fatents, to tear their beers open and all sigh in harmonious rhythm. This game was unfair in almost every size, but frankly, good. God knows we have earned it.

So, after having proven that this football team can in fact play at a high level on both sides of the ball, what is there? The Hawks travel to Piscataway with a fire among them and clear expectations: keep it rolling. But there remains one question.

Were three games in Mark Gronowskis Iowa career and, no matter how painful it is to admit, only about 5 1/2 quarters of acceptable QB game received. Fortunately, 3 of those quarters came across Umass. Gronowski came out to swing on the first two discs of the game before setting in a decent passing rhythm, maintaining the attack and leading multiple scoring times. Gronowski did not just have a great day in the air (passing by for 179 meters and breaking the 100 Yard Mark for the first time in his career in Iowa), he also managed to hurry for 12 yards and a TD. Gronowski in particular did not have an interception, although he was responsible for a mess on a pretty seriously bad game. However, to really judge the performance of Gronowskis, we have to walk through the bench-o-meter.

The Bank-O-Meter Huisent Status: Spencer Petras

Requirements from recent weeks: passing 150yds, 50yds hurry, 3 all-PURPOSE TDS.

Gronowskis Performance Against umass: 179yds fit, 12 yds Hasts, 3 all-PURPOSE TDS.

Gronowski had a good match against Umass. Not a great game, but still a good one. He did not make many stupid mistakes, effectively progressed through his lectures and scored relentlessly. For everyone who saw Brown a touchdown in dirt time and thought he was the answer to all our previous misery: expect disappointment. Kirk is loved and hated for his loyalty to his QB1s, and with an effective version against UMass it seems clear that Gronowski is here to stay. In addition to some Shakespearean tragedy or horrible melting on the field, it expects to #11 under the middle.

Familiar faces and disappointing losses

After a premature exit against Albany in the first quarter because of an unknown injury, Kamari Moulton finally returned to the RB room. Iowas Week 1 -Starter, Kamari is expected to return to his role as RB1 against Rutgers. Given the excellent game of the RBS in his place, Kamari will have a lot of ground to make up for it if veteran Jaz Patterterson and second -year Terrell Washington Jr. Trying to compete for the leading role. While Moulton returns to the line -up, the real first -year student RB Xavier Williams leaves because of a shoulder injury. This year Iowas leads Rusher with 186 Yards and a TD, Williams Exit is disappointing of most of the Iowa Faithful. Yet there is little worries about this room. And with RVZs still away for weeks, Moulton should expect a lot of snaps to go to the RBS.

Last week I said that the main goal for this defensive unity should be to just settle and prepare for a long season. Apparently they have managed this goal against Umass. Despite giving up a number of large plays in the first, including a spectacular hasty touchdown from Umass QB Grant Jordan, the defense generally played quite well, so that Umass kept up to less than 130 yards and a single score. Disappointingly, this defense still needs to come up with a turnover, whether it is a mess or interception. On the way against Rutgers, the main goal should not really change. Hold your head down, play a good clean game and hopefully walk away with a turnover. Given the speed with which Athan Kaliakmanis throws the ball for the Scarlet Knights, and given its history against Iowa, this should not be too difficult. Right?

For the love of God, keep your head low!

It is no secret that injuries have drawn this Iowa team so far. Fortunately, most of these injuries are apparently insulated on one side of the ball. Losing multiple offensive starters is never good, and in an already thin attack it can completely derail a team. Losing defensive starters is like taking that derailed train, seting it on fire and then extinguishing the fire to set fire to it again. So, while Iowa is preparing to record his last Get-Right match of the season, there should really be only one goal for this game: not. To get. Hurt. Iowa has a glove for a schedule and later in the season when this team bounces from Oregon, PSU and USC, it will be absolutely necessary to have not only a strong defense, but also a healthy defense.

Iowa has a very tough road ahead, a road that is not made easier by the level of the game that is presented by the Hawks so far. To have a chance to make the 2025 massacre alive, things have to improve and they have to improve quickly. Rutgers is the last stop before the season really goes on the road, and Iowa desperately needs it. A brave victory on the road can yield enough momentum next week to overthrow Indiana. Or an upset loss away from home can sow the seeds of destruction against Cignetti.

