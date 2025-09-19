No. 6 Field hockey at Wellesley

Saturday 20 September | 13.00

Butler Stadium Wellesley, Mass.

Series History

Babson is always 22-28-1 against Wellesley in a series dating from 1984.

The Beavers have recorded the last 10 games against the Blue and 13 of the last 17 to go back to 2010.

The Green and White have won five consecutive games in Babson Park in the series since 2015.

Last meeting

Jessica Evans '25 and Senior Caroline Digiovanni Scored two goals each and Evans registered her 100th career point when Babson registered a 5-0 win with the seventh ranking and the seventh ranking on the fourth placed Wellesley in a New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference (Newmac) Tournament Semifinal on 7 November 2024.

Evans added an assist to her output and Sophie Croci M'25 also scored for the Beavers. Andrea Marguerite '24 M'25 TOOLDE a few assists, and Ellie Powers '25 and Katie Guden M'25 each added one helper in the victory.

Sophomore -goalkeeper Hannah Simmonds made three saves in the first half in the setback, and defender Sara Maniscalco '25 also made a defensive rescue.

Scouting the Beavers

No. 6 Babson (5-1, 0-0 NewMac) comes from a dramatic 2-1 overtime victory on Wednesday evening at no. 7 Tufts in MacDowell Field in a Battle of Top-10 teams.

Digiovanni scored on an escape of eight minutes and 40 seconds in the extension for the beavers. Second -year Penny Baroni also scored for the green and white and junior Grace Mullaney recorded an assist on the game winner. First -year Madison Tibbals Was excellent in goal and ended with seven saves, including three in the extension.

Digiovanni (6-0-12) has at least one goal this fall in five of the six games and Baroni (5-2-12) is 3-out-3 on penalty strokes. Senior Alex Michelotti (1-1-3) and second year Charlotte Roe (1-1-3) are in third place in the team in scoring and are two of the five players with one goal.

Tibbals (1.52 GAA, 32 Saves) has won four of her first five career start with one shutout.

Blue Explore

Wellesley (1-4, 0-0 Newmac) wants to come back to a 3-0 setback at nr. 17 Bowdoin Wednesday evening in Brunswick, Maine.

First -year -old kateln has a trio of rescues in 30 minutes action for the Blue, who losed his third loss for a ranked team this season. Simmondsdid does not allow a goal in the second half and stopped five shots.

Sophomore Annika Schermerhorn (3-1-7) scored two goals last Saturday and an assist in the 3-0 victory of the Blue over Bridgewater State, and Junior Alex Butulis scored once in the victory. Senior Ceci Miller, second -year Gabi Chen and first -year Nicola Murungi have one assist each.

The Blue have split -in goal convening tasks with pain (2.50 GAA, 16 SVS.) And Simmonds (3.00 GAA, 23 svs.) Start two games and second -year Maddie Miller (0.00 GAA, 1 SV.) Want to win the victory in its only start.

Newmac Dominance

Since 2015, the Beavers have won nine consecutive Newmac regular seasonal titles and have conquered four consecutive tournament championships since 2021.

Babson has won 68 consecutive NewMac -Regulatory season races over the past 10 years. The last loss of the regular season was a 1-0 judgment in Mount Holyoke on October 17, 2015.

The Beavers have recorded 42 straight matches against the opponents of NewMac, including the conference tournament, since the beginning of the 2021 campaign. The last setback was a 3-2 overtime loss for MIT in the NewMac title game 2019.

The Green and White won 35 straight Newmac Road games (last loss was 1-0 on Mount Holyoke on 17-10-15).

Newmac preseason survey

The beavers were chosen to defend their NewMac title when the survey of the preseason coaches was released in August and received nine out of 10 votes in first place.

Wellesley, which continued to the Newmac Tournament Semifinals last season, finished fourth in the survey of this year's preseason.

Beaver Bites

The Green and White are 4-0 in one target matches this season and have won 11 of the last 15 games since 2023 in games that have been determined by one goal.

The goal for Digiovanni against Tufts was the 40th of her career, which is in 12th place in program history.

The five goals for Baroni this season match last year when she was the Newmac Rookie of the Year and her 12 points exceeds the total of 11 points from last year.

Digiovanni and Baroni have done 11 of the 16 goals of the Beavers well this season.

Figures to know

Babson is 31-9 in the month of September that goes back until 2021.

The Green and White have won their last 72 games in the last five years while leading the break.

Since the beginning of the 2021 season, Babson is 77-2 when the opponent scores no more than one goal.

Next

The Beavers will go in South Hadley, Mass next Saturday at noon.