The Indian Cricket Team completed the Asia Cup 2025 Group stage at a peak with a 21-run victory over Oman in the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

With three victories from three games, India was at the top of the group stage with six points. Pakistan was the second group A team that qualified for the Super Four, after he had defeated the VAE and Oman in their games.

Battle first after winning the throw in a dead rubber, India placed 188/8 in their 20 overs. Sanja Samson Top scored for India with 56 from 25 balls.

Oman remained in the hunt thanks to solid partnerships for the first two wickets, but succeeded in 167/4 in their 20 overs. Arshdeep SinghHe ended with figures of 1/37, became the first Indian man to reach the monument of 100 Wickets in T20 Internationals (T20is).

Arshdeep achieved the performance in 64 competitions and became the 25th bowler to reach the milestone.

With India already qualified for the Asia Cup Super Four stage, Jasprit Bumrah was explained for the draw.

Indias Innings started with fireworks from Abhishek Sharma, who hit 38 on just 15 balls with five four and two sixes to push them to 60/1 in the Powerplay.

He had a postponement at 21 when keeper Vinayak Shukla spilled a chance, but fell shortly after he had behind him.

Sanju Samson came in after Shubman Kieuwen asked for resignation in the second and took the time to settle and only scored one from his first seven balls.

After cleaning up the ropes for his 50th T20i Six, Samson grew into the fourth and continued anchoring the innings.

With India, the top-ranging T20 team in the world, which experimented before the super four phase of the Asia Cup, the Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav left the order and gave others a chance in the middle.

Coming from Tilak Varma (29 out of 18) and Axar Patel (26 out of 13) gave the innings taps, but Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube fell cheap. Samson brought his half century forward in the 17th before he became 45 out of 45 in the next 56.

Harshit Rana caused a late flowering and hit an unbeaten 13 of eight deliveries, including a six of the last ball over point, to wear India to 188 for 8.

Omans bowling attack continued to chip, led by Shah Faisal (2/23), Jiten Ramanandi (2/33) and Aamir Kaleem (2/31), who shared six wickets between them.

Omans Chase from 189 started with goal, such as Jatinder Singh (32 out of 33) and veteran Aamir Kaleem (64 from 46), summarized a steady opening stand.

They scored 44 without loss in the powerplay and then registered Omans very first 50-plus opening partnership against a nation of full members. For India it was also the first time that they had admitted such an opening standard on an associated side.

On 56 for no loss, the breakthrough via Kuldeep Yadav came over in the ninth, but the momentum shifted again when Kaleem found strong support from Hammad Mirza (51 out of 33).

The duo added 93 points only 55 balls for the second wicket, so that India was briefly put under pressure. Kaleem in particular focused on the 18th with two early boundaries, reducing the comparison to a Nervy 40 out of 16.

Harshit Rana, however, skipped the decisive blow in the same and removed Kaleem to stop Omans Surge.

In the next over Hardik Pandya Mirza with a sharp short ball that was well held by Rinku Singh, so that Oman had the unlikely task of 34 of the last.

It was appropriate to Arshdep Singh who closed the match. He rejected Vinayak Shukla with a bouncer to claim his 100th T20i wicket and became the first Indian man to reach the monument.

India then plays Pakistan in their first game of the Super Four -Podium on Sunday.

IND vs grandma Asia Cup 2025, Group A Match Short Scores: India 188/8 in 20 Overs (Sanju Samson 56, Shah Faisal 2/23) defeated Oman 167/4 in 20 Overs (Aamir Kaleem 64, Hardik Pandya 1/26) with 21 runs.