



Mississippi Delta Community College Football player Emanuell Cooks died on 18 September after a competition at Hinds Community College, the school announced on September 19. The school said that Cooks died “because of medical complications after the football match.” Hinds defeated Mississippi Delta 48-0 in Joe Renfroe Stadium in Raymond. Our entire Trojan family has been destroyed by this loss, said MDCC president Dr. Steven Jones in a statement from the school. At the moment our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Emanuell's family, teammates, coaches and friends. We will come together as a community to support each other through this tragedy. The 6-foot-5, 340 pounds was a first-year attacking lineman from Elba, Alabama. He appeared this season in all four games for Mississippi Delta (0-4). Misssissipi Delta, located in Moorhead, is planned to host Itawamba on 25 September. Mississippi Delta said that counseling and support services are available for students, teachers and employees. “Although we, as spectators, look passionately and introduce ourselves as part of the game, it is the players who give them all physically,” said Hinds President Dr. Stephen Vick in a statement. “Their safety is always more important than any result on the scoreboard, and when we lose a student athlete in the prime of his life, it is a sobering memory of how precious our time here is real. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Hinds CC go to Emanuell Cooks' family and the entire MS-Delta, and administration. Sam Sklaris de Mississippi State defeated the reporter for the Clarion Ledger. E -Mail him at [email protected] and follow him on X @Sklarsam_.

